Local artists and artisans the focus of this weekend’s MaArte Fair

GET your wallets ready for this weekend: the MaArte Fair is back at the Peninsula Manila.

The Museum Foundation of the Philippines, Inc. (MFPI) is holding MaArte at the Pen from Aug. 4 to 6. During the fair, one can have a pick of local and sustainable goods and a host of new items, from gourmet chocolates, home and personal care products, handmade clothes, handcrafted jewelry, and everything else in between.

The Peninsula Manila’s Rigodon Ballroom and 5th and 7th floors will be the setting for this year’s fair. Brands to look out for include Godel chocolate, La Herminia pina weaving, Riotaso clothing, Oscar Mejia fragrances, Prizmic and Brill furniture, life goods brand Shepard, and model Tweetie de Leon-Gonzales’ jewelry brand — but then there will be around 120 exhibitors to choose from.

“We are so blessed to receive such a huge support from local artists and artisans,” said Danny Jacinto, Museum Foundation of the Philippines, Inc.’s President in a statement. “Over the years, MaArte Fair has made a name for itself as a destination where collectors, connoisseurs, and fans of local culture can get their hands on rare and beautiful pieces of jewelry, apparel, accessories, and scents. Thankful as we are for this, we want everyone to know that MaArte Fair has so much more to offer. From exquisite delicacies to pottery, leather and — very skillfully made — furniture, this year’s three-day event will give attendees a better idea of just how big and great the local artist and artisan community is, and how their love for their craft translates to the quality of their work.”

One can have a drink at The Mantuary, located at the hotel’s Balagtas Function Room. The courtyard will also serve as host to a mini exhibition of plants and flowers as well as Philippine-made motorcycles.

Those looking forward to this year’s MaArTea Talks can head over to the Salon de Ning — check out MaArte Fair’s Instagram account for schedules.

“At the end of the day, we would like to remind everyone that MaArte Fair is a fundraiser, and every purchase you make not only helps the artist you’re buying from, but the community as a whole — because a portion of the profit goes into helping us fund our initiatives that are geared towards preservation of our identity as a nation,” said Mr. Jacinto.

Through funds raised from the MaArte Fair, the Museum Foundation has helped provide study grants to deserving individuals, fund shows and workshops that promote the Philippines’ native art and culture, and support projects of the National Museum and museums across the country. Most notably, the organization funded the restoration of Juan Luna’s painting La Bulaqueña, as well as major renovations done at the National Museum of Fine Arts and the National Museum of Natural History.

The MaArte Fair at The Pen will be held from Aug. 4 to 6. Admission is free. For more information, follow @maartefair on Instagram.