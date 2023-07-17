WHILE a Ralph Lauren luxury store once occupied a space in Greenbelt 3 (which has since closed), the new Polo Ralph Lauren store has opened in Greenbelt 5.

Karina Vera, SSI merchandising group manager, said the Ralph Lauren luxury store remains open in Shangri-La Plaza’s East Wing even if the Greenbelt 3 flagship store, which first opened in 2014, has been shuttered.

“We had to close (the Greenbelt 3 store) because it’s a different direction,” she said, adding that two new stores are slated to open this year.

Polo Ralph Lauren is one of the brands under the Ralph Lauren Corporation, with each brand representing a certain tier. These include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

The Polo Ralph Lauren Spring/Summer 2023 collection was showcased during the July 12 store opening.

Heritage Icons is a timeless collection inspired by The Hamptons’ preppy fashion, while The Curator combines refined sportswear with an understated, sophisticated gallery look.

The Summit range presents an active line with archival styles and technical performance, and Key West embodies the relaxed island lifestyle. Lastly, the South America assortment offers vibrant seasonal fashion and iconic utility.

The Spring/Summer 2023 Women’s Polo collection features three themes: Mediterranean, which embodies the destination’s allure with nautical stripes, block print florals, and rustic woven fabrics in an ocean-inspired palette; California Modern, which showcases chic tailored pieces, summer dresses, and crisp button-downs inspired by California’s coastal architecture; and Laurel Canyon, which captures the free-spirited style of the ‘70s with lightweight suiting, shirting stripes, and romantic florals.

Due to the trend of quiet luxury espoused by wealthy characters in shows such as Succession (not to mention Gwyneth Paltrow’s own outfits at her ski crash trial), the discreet, slightly old-fashioned styles by designers such as Ralph Lauren are staging a comeback.

Polo Ralph Lauren, in particular, seemed to be the uniform of choice in the early 2000’s for the preppy set (albeit in a flashier format).

“Lagi namang bumabalik iyong fashion; umiikot lang (Fashion always comes back. It’s a cycle). Now’s our turn,” Ms. Vera said.

In the Philippines, Polo Ralph Lauren is available through boutiques owned and operated by Stores Specialists, Inc. (SSI).