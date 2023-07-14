FDCP, Ayala Cinemas to screen foreign titles

THE FILM Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) and Ayala Cinemas will bring acclaimed world cinema titles to the Filipino audience through “A-List Series Presents: FDCP World Cinema,” which will run from July 26 to 30. Rights to Cannes 2022 winning titles Aftersun directed by Charlotte Wells, Close directed by Lukas Dhont, Corsage directed by Marie Kreutzer, and Return to Seoul directed by Davy Chou, were licensed back in March. They originate from the United Kingdom, Belgium, Austria, and Cambodia respectively. The four films will be screened in select Ayala Cinemas in Metro Manila, Bacolod, and Cebu, in Cinema ‘76 in Quezon City, and in FDCP Cinematheque Centres in Manila, Davao, Iloilo, Nabunturan, and Negros. For updates on the schedule and ticket prices, follow FDCP on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Filipinos top number of Google searches for Taylor Swift

FANS of pop and country star Taylor Swift caused the Philippines to rank number one in worldwide Google Search interest for the superstar. The Philippines scored a full 100 in worldwide search interest over time for the search term “Taylor Swift” during the week of July 2 to 8, due to the release of her re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and ticket sales for the Singapore leg of her worldwide The Eras Tour. To get around the lack of a Philippine stop in the tour, Filipino fans planned to buy tickets and travel to the Singapore show.

The country beat the concert host Singapore (87), the US (79), and Australia (74). After the third and fourth in the 70s, the interest over time falls steeply with Ireland next at number five and scoring 55.

Within the Philippines, the Calabarzon region consisting of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon topped the regions with 100, closely followed by Metro Manila in 99. The top five are rounded out by Central Luzon (95), Bicol (92), and Western Visayas (91).

Ms. Swift hasn’t been in Manila since 2011, when she performed a one-night show at the Araneta Coliseum. The Eras Tour is Ms. Swift’s sixth concert tour that began on March 23 earlier this year and will go through five continents before concluding on August 17, 2024 in London.

Come on Barbie, Let’s Go Party

WARNER Music Philippines is partnering with the Studio Dance Club for an exclusive pre-release Dance Blowout Party for the soundtrack album of Barbie the Movie. This event is set to happen on July 20, 2023, 7 PM, a day ahead of Barbie’s world premiere.

The songs featured throughout the film have been revealed one by one, from Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” to rap queens Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World,” (a take on Aqua’s song “Barbie Girl”). The album also includes K-Pop group FIFTY FIFTY’s “Barbie Dreams,” which features Atlanta-bred rapper Kaliii. The track uses an interpolation of Janet Jackson’s “Together Again,” adding a hint of nostalgic appeal.

Barbie’s guests will have the chance to dance the night away with five dance instructors who will teach all the Barbies and Kens to move to the album’s tracks. Everyone is invited to come in their best Barbiecore and Ken-ergy outfits — a perfect match to the venue’s Barbie-inspired décor.

Themed Barbie and Ken drinks will be available for all of the attendees, and dinner will be served on the house. A disco-themed photo area will also be set up inspired by Dua Lipa’s ‘Dance the Night’ music video.

Those who can’t attend the dance party can still catch other activities, such as the colorful BarbieLand setup on the SM Mall of Asia Atrium. This includes life-sized displays, Barbie-themed donuts and drinks, and a mirror-and-jukebox setup

To get an invitation to Barbie’s party, interested attendees have to sign up through https://wmp.lnk.to/DanceBlowoutParty.

Barbie the movie premiers worldwide on July 21, 2023, and premiers in the Philippines on July 19, 2023. The Barbie the Album deluxe version is set for release on July 28, 2023.