THEATER REVIEW

Yamato: The Drummers of Japan LIVE! Philippine Tour 2023

EVEN AFTER over 4,000 performances in 54 countries, a world-famous taiko drum group from Japan does not resort to making less of an effort. If anything, there’s much, much more to give.

Such is the mindset of the Yamato drummers.

“Taiko is an instrument that has accompanied the Japanese people since ancient times,” Masa Ogawa, Yamato’s artistic director, said before the troupe’s gala night performance in Manila (it had three performances last weekend in Manila and Davao). “Its deep reverberations are meant to inspire.”

A SHOW TO REMEMBER

Founded in Nara prefecture in Japan in 1993, Yamato has consistently toured the world for six to 10 months every year, showcasing unique choreography that fuses upbeat and complex drumming compositions, traditional dance, comedic flair, and pure passion.

This has cemented their legacy as thrilling performers that one must watch if they’re in town. For Filipinos, the 2023 tour came just in time for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan relations.

“The live sound of Japanese drums will provide an authentic cultural experience that has been missed due to the pandemic,” said Ben Suzuki, president of The Japan Foundation, Manila, in a speech during the gala on June 10 at the Theater at Solaire.

“We hope it encourages people and celebrates this memorable anniversary of the relationship between Japan and the Philippines.”

With this motivation, the Yamato drummers gave Filipinos a show to remember.

The exhilarating production was driven by the iconic, gigantic taiko drums being struck repeatedly in rhythms that get the heart pumping. But it’s the drums with lighter tones like the okedo, and even smaller ones, the shime-daiko, that are used to kick up waves of excitement.

Whether the scene or piece is impressive and solemn, or easygoing and fun, the dynamic movements, facial expressions, and lighting reflect the pure energy injected into the performance by all involved.

Each member is totally in sync and in harmony. The power of every individual, male and female, adds up to the intense power of the group — even amid the hilarious comedic bits where they try to one-up each other.

FOR FILIPINO FANS

In conversations prior to the performances, Mr. Ogawa said that everyone is “energized and excited” to play for Filipinos.

“Our mission is to share the beauty of taiko with the world and make it resonate more,” he later said to audiences.

This year’s version at Solaire Theater, which was packed with Filipinos who braved the rain to be there, ended with the Yamato performers’ version of the Philippine national anthem on Japanese instruments — the three-stringed shamisen, and the shinobuen flute.

After an adrenaline-filled show, the Yamato drummers ended on a heartwarming note.

The English-speaking (and yes, some Filipino-speaking!) members reiterated their gratitude to the crowd and expressed the infectious joy of sharing their passion with others such that it was impossible to leave the theater feeling anything else.

While it’s unclear if or when the troupe will come back to spread warmth and good feeling in the Philippines again, it’s clear that many are hoping they’ll return. — Bronte H. Lacsamana