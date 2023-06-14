Arts & Culture (06/14/23)

1 of 8

Toym Imao’s jeeps at Lucky Chinatown

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls’ Lucky Chinatown in Binondo, Manila features a giant jeepney installation from artist Toym Imao as part of its tribute to the 125th Independence Day of the Philippines. Originally intended as a heartfelt tribute to the resilient jeepney drivers impacted by the pandemic, the country’s biggest jeepney installation made out of yarn returns as a symbol of Philippine culture and perseverance — the perfect centerpiece for the mall’s grand Independence Day exhibit. The iconic jeepney is joined by more nostalgia-driven art pieces depicting Filipino traditional games from Project Hulmahan at the atrium of Lucky Chinatown. The exhibits will be on view until June 18.

Araneta City opens ‘Tanggulan’ exhibit for Pride Month

In line with the celebration of Pride Month, Araneta City brings the “Tanggulan” art exhibit to help raise HIV-AIDS awareness. The exhibit features 10 portraits of HIV-AIDS awareness advocates photographed by Niccolò Cosme, all printed on canvas and painted with emulsified HIV+ blood. It is on view at the Gateway Gallery Studio. The portraits depict the fight for the rights of people living with HIV, with the models wearing warrior-like ensembles interpreted by designer Myke Oropesa. They were styled with accessories like sarong fabrics, salakot headgear, and kampilan swords. Among the models are Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Miss International Nicole Borromeo, and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey. Mr. Cosme is a visual artist, conceptual photographer, and the founder of Project Headshot Clinic (HSC) a digital platform that utilizes thematic headshots to further featured advocacies. His art inspiration is rooted in the pain and sorrow in Christian iconography. He uses art to further LGBTQIA+ and HIV causes in the Philippines and abroad. The Gateway Gallery Studio is an antechamber of Gateway Gallery, the art museum of Araneta City that showcases the culture and history of the Philippines. The exhibit is open for public viewing until June 18. It will then be transferred to the Ali Mall Activity Area from June 19 to 22, and the Gateway Mall Activity Area from June 23 to 30.

Free amigurumi workshop opens to the public

Turning Over New Leaves, a free crochet art workshop for ages 16 and up, is slated for Saturday, June 17. The hybrid activity aims to introduce participants to amigurumi, the Japanese art of crocheting small stuffed creatures. A portmanteau of ami, which means knitted or crocheted, and nuigurumi, a tiny plush doll, the craft has become a significant part of the Japanese kawaii movement since the 1980s. It gained popularity in the West in the 2000s. Turning Over New Leaves is a walk-through into the fundamentals of amigurumi. The session will equip the learners with the skills and techniques in creating their very own dolls. They will work with simple patterns, which they can use to kickstart their own plush plant collection or business. The workshop is organized by the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. Turning Over New Leaves will be facilitated by crochet artist Sharon See, a former film and TV production designer, she started crocheting at age 11 and has not stopped since. Turning Over New Leaves is free and open to the public. It will be conducted onsite and online on June 17, 2 p.m. Interested participants may register through bit.ly/TurningOverNewLeaves. MCAD is located at the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde Design + Arts Campus, Dominga Street, Malate, Manila.

Ballet Philippines presents Coppelia in August

Ballet Philippines will be performing the classic comic ballet Coppelia on Aug. 4 to 6, at The Theatre at Solaire. It tells the story of Professor Coppelius’ daughter, Coppelia, who is a mystery to everyone in their small town as she sits on the balcony all day with her books and never speaks to anyone. The ballet’s heroine, Swanilda, and a group of girls break into the house to discover the truth about the mysterious Coppelia. As it turns out, Coppelia is a doll created by the mad scientist, Coppelius. Swanilda decides that to win the love of Franz, she would impersonate the beautiful, life-like doll. Chaos ensues, but concludes with joyful dancing. Tickets are available at TicketWorld (8891-9999).

Big names, newbies join cast of Rama, Hari

Some of the hottest names in today’s music and theatre scene are taking on major roles in the hit Filipino rock opera ballet, Rama, Hari, which features direction and choreography by National Artist Alice Reyes and music by National Artist Ryan Cayabyab, with lyrics and libretto by National Artist Bienvenido Lumbera, production design by National Artist Salvador Bernal and translations by National Artist Rolando Tinio. Gian Magdangal, fresh from his awarded run in 2022’s Carousel, and operatic star Arman Ferrer play Rama, with 2020 Gawad Buhay Awardee Vien King alternating. Musical theater stars Karylle Tatlonghari and Shiela Valderrama-Martinez take on the lead role of Sita, with Nica Tupas alternating. Tackling the role of demon king Ravana are Rak of Aegis star Poppert Bernadas and Los Angeles-based musical theater actor Mathew San Jose making his Manila debut. Jonel Mojico alternates. Theater icon Audie Gemora plays King Dasaratha in all shows. Also in the cast areMiah Canton, Raflesia Bravo, Katrine Sunga, Maron Rozelle Mabana, Paw Castillo and Jon Abella. Rama, Hari is based on the ancient Sanskrit epic Ramayana which follows Prince Rama from his marriage to Sita, their 14-year banishment, and their encounters with the evil Ravana and his sister Soorpanakha. Rama, Hari is presented by the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and features the artists of the Alice Reyes Dance Philippines and the CCP’s Professional Artist Support Program, with guests from Guang Ming College, and other regional schools. There will be performances on Sept. 15 and 16 at the Metropolitan Theater of Manila, and on Sept. 22 and 23 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit, Makati. Select performances will feature live music performed by The Orchestra of the Filipino Youth. For season subscriptions and ticket reservations, e-mail ardancephilippinesinc@gmail.com. For more information, check @ARDancePh on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Sun Tzu’s Art of War for Pinoys

The first Filipino translation of a world-renown classic The Art of War has been released. Sining ng Pakikidigma / The Art of War (2023) offers the ancient treatise on winning conflicts in Chinese, English, and Filipino. The Chinese original has been translated into more than 200 languages since it was first written 2,500 years ago by military general, strategist and philosopher Sun Tzu. It continues to be relevant as the go-to handbook for winning strategies in confrontation and conflict, real everyday challenges for individuals and nations alike. It is required reading by students at the Philippine Military Academy. Translation work on Sining ng Pakikidigma begun decades ago, and involved nearly a dozen people — ages 24 to 76 — who worked from different time zones. Cousins Fernando Ang, Sr. and Chua Bun Pin had written an English translation that was serialized in a Manila newspaper in 1982. Four decades later, Mr. Ang refashioned the manuscript into the present trilingual version — Filipino, English, Chinese — to reach a broader audience. Now retired, Mr. Ang wrote the present manuscript by hand. A team of editors collaborated to choose the best Filipino equivalent for concepts expressed in the original. One of them, Teresita Ang See, says, “For the very first strategy, many used the word ‘politics’ but we chose ‘governance’ to be more accurate.” “We worked so hard on it, reconciling the many interpretations to see to it that the translation hewed to the correct nuance of Sun Tzu’s strategy,” says Ms. Ang See. She points to the treatise as a guide not just to military strategy but offering essential life lessons. One example she highlights is the admonition: “Choose your battles. The best battle is won without resorting to fighting.” Sining ng Pakikidigma / The Art of War (in Filipino, English and Chinese), is published by Kaisa Para Sa Kaunlaran, Inc. and Kaisa Heritage Foundation, Inc. It is available at Bahay Tsinoy Shopee online store and at Kaisa office. It is available for the promo price of P300 until June 15. Regular price is P350. For more information, e-mail info@kaisa.org.ph or text/Viber 0927-760-9638. The Kaisa-Angelo King Heritage Center is at 32 Anda corner Cabildo Sts., Intramuros, Manila.

Nona Garcia at Silverlens

Silverlens Manila has two exhibits by masters of their mediums. First there is “Overland,” paintings by Nona Garcia, which is on view until July 8. With an art practice that spans two decades, Ms. Garcia continues to be recognized as one of the most prolific artists who paints after the photographic image. In Overland, her latest solo exhibition for Silverlens, Baguio City — Garcia’s adopted homeland — receives an incredible tribute in which she demonstrates a deeper bond with the lay of the land: rocks, slopes, trees, and other objects that became one with it. Her attention to detail, her interpretation of actuality, along with a deep connection to subjects that might ordinarily escape the familiar view, attest to the power of deciphering the land for what it is: a memorialization that seeks its own beauty. Also on view is “Steps” by potter Jon Pettyjohn, on view until July 8. His third solo exhibition at Silverlens, the artist advances his pursuit of personal expression within the framework of traditions and techniques to which he has dedicated himself for close to 50 years. “It is a challenge and an honor for a potter like myself to be offered a space in a prime contemporary exhibition space like Silverlens.” says Mr. Pettyjohn. “I have attempted to use my pottery skills to go a little further and say something more.” With a new series of thrown, wall-mounted platters, Mr. Pettyjohn embraces the symmetry of the potter’s wheel without constraining himself to functional works. Within these cohesive, perfectly circular forms, he has populated a diverse array of glazes and textures to create painted and relief effects that embody a spectrum. The resulting contrast between cycles of perfection and imperfection, between symmetry and distortion, also captures the artist’s experience over the last few tumultuous years. Silverlens is at 2263 Don Chino Roces Ave. Ext., Makati.

Group show at Mo_ Space

On view at Mo_Space’s Main Gallery and Gallery 2 is the group exhibit, “Live Take Feed Console Play,” curated by Cocoy Lumbao, and featuring the works of Poklong Anading, Vic Balanon, James Clar, Lena Cobangbang, Greys Compuesto, Mirjam Daline, Rico Entico, Miguel Inumerable, Cocoy Lumbao, Neo Maestro, Kaloy Olavides, Gary Ross-Pastrana, Tatong Torres, Derek Tumala, Miguel Lorenzo Uy, and MM Yu. The exhibit runs until June 10. The curator writes: “Since the late 1990s, a number of art spaces, artists, and galleries have started to organize and feature shows that focused on a medium which during that time had slowly gained prominence and interest among artists. When the world of portable video cameras and digital filmmaking found their way into the artist’s studio, it became for some an indispensable tool for exploring visual expressions. In gathering artists whose works span two decades of integrating video, film, and other digital technologies in their studio practice, the group exhibition, “Live Take Feed Console Play,” is an attempt to surveil how works on video and related formats have impacted the landscape of visual art in the Philippines, and how it could have created its own language to add to the whole taxonomy of moving-image practice across different disciplines.” The gallery, located at Bonifacio High Street, BGC, Taguig, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.