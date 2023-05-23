EntertainmentNews (05/23/23)

1 of 6

Jessica Sanchez live in Salon De Ning

JESSICA Sanchez, the Filipina-American singer-songwriter who rose to prominence following her finish as first runner-up on the 11th season of American Idol is set to debut in Salon de Ning of The Peninsula Manila on May 25 at 8:30 p.m. The California-raised Ms. Sanchez has released one album and numerous singles, performed for former United States president Barack Obama and his family at the White House, and guest starred in the hit comedy-drama TV series Glee. Her Salon de Ning show, entitled Jessica Sanchez Live in Salon de Ning, will be a night of the music and stories that shaped her. She will be singing the hits of Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys, Roberta Flack, and her original compositions. She will be accompanied by her musical director Adonis Tabanda and the band Day One. Tickets are priced at P3,500 (inclusive of taxes) and inclusive of a two-hour-long open bar. The doors of Salon de Ning will open at 8 p.m. For inquiries or further information on the concert call The Pen at 8887-2888 (trunk line), extension 6691 and 6694 (Restaurant Reservations), e-mail Dining PMN@peninsula.com, or visit the website peninsula.com/manila.

Beauty queens, celebs at San Lorenzo Santacruzan

IT WILL be a star-studded Santacruzan as beauty queens and showbiz personalities lead the annual Maytime festival of Barangay San Lorenzo on May 27 at the Glorietta 2 Activity Center, Makati City. Bb. Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold will portray the Reyna Emperatriz and be escorted by actor, model and singer Joseph Marco. Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Fernandez will be the Reyna De Los Flores and will be escorted by actor Derrick Monasterio. Also participating are Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022 Gabby Basiano, along with 27 pairs of male and female representatives from Barangay San Lorenzo and nearby communities Sagala participants will wear the creations of noted designers, including Ramon Esteban, Gener Gozum, Glenn Lopez, Antonio Garcia, Jr., Stephen de Leon, Ronaldo Arnaldo, Sophia Theres Manimbo, Angelito Perez, Perfecto Diaz, Jose Antonio Martinez, Roseller Morabe, Gerardo Sunga, Albert Fontanilla, Philip Torres, Nicky Jay Martinez, Cora de Jesus Manimbo Fashion House, Rolando Lirio, and Rodolfo Nazareth Ching, with the special participation of Oskar Peralta. The Santacruzan highlights include the presentation of the Sagalas and escorts, and the awarding of three special prizes — Best in Filipiniana Santacruzan ensemble, Best Themed Filipiniana Santacruzan, and Best Sagala and escort. The parade starts at 5 p.m. at the Barangay San Lorenzo covered court, and will pass through Makati Ave., Parkway Drive, West Street, Palm Drive and end at Glorietta 2 for the 7 p.m. show. The festivities will be followed by the Himig Pinoy concert, featuring the popular 1990s OPM band, Neocolours.

‘Flores de Maria’ exhibit opens in Ali Mall

Araneta City has opened to the public the “Flores De Maria” exhibit in Ali Mall, focusing on the Philippine tradition of honoring the Blessed Virgin Mary every month of May. The exhibit features religious-historical images of Mary and her devotion to the Holy Cross. Aptly titled Flores De Maria (or Flowers of Mary), the exhibit features more than 60 religious images and replicas from different parishes, including the Nuestra Señora de Aranzazu de Marikina, Nuestra Señora de la Purisima Concepcion, Nuestra Señora de Guia, and Nuestra Señora Santissima Trinidad.

Kesha releases new album, Gag Order

POP superstar Kesha has released her fifth album, Gag Order. Called “her most daring music yet” by Rolling Stone, the pre-release tracks of Gag Order (produced by Rick Rubin, with Kesha as executive producer), “Eat the Acid” and “Fine Line,” have hinted at the pop star’s artistic reinvention, with The Fader calling the former a “cautionary psychedelic anthem” while Bustle complimented the latter’s lyrics as “a jaw-dropper.” Elsewhere on the album, Kesha ruminates on her struggles with panic attacks on “Living In My Head,” finds peace in the fallout of facing one’s fear on “Happy,” and on “All I Need Is You” shares an ode to unconditional true love (aimed at her beloved cat Mr. Peeps). Kesha has sold more than 14 million total album equivalents worldwide, has approximately 6.9 billion audio streams and 1.7 billion video streams worldwide, and has had nine Top 10 hits on The Billboard Hot 100, including four No. 1 singles at Top 40 Radio. Gag Order is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.

SB19 drops new single

FILIPINO boy group SB19 has released their latest single, “GENTO,” giving fans a glimpse of what is to come for the group. The song is described as offering catchy word play, weaving the words ganito (like this), ginto (gold), and gento, the Caviteño word for ganito. The new single comes from the group’s upcoming new EP, PAGTATAG! The award-winning group will kick-off their world tour at the Araneta Coliseum on June 24 and 25 and will have multiple stops in cities across the Philippines, United States, and Canada. Ticket selling will begin on May 21 at noon through TicketNet outlets nationwide or through www.ticketnet.com.ph. “GENTO” is available now on all DSPs and streaming services via Sony Music Entertainment.

ABS-CBN, TV5 collaborate on new drama

ABS-CBN Entertainment and TV5 are teaming up for the upcoming drama series Nag-aapoy na Damdamin that will be topbilled by JC de Vera, Ria Atayde, Tony Labrusca, and Jane Oineza in her first leading role in a teleserye. It will be directed by FM Reyes, the director behind the teleseryes Maging Sino Ka Man, Magpahanggang Wakas, and Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin. Also joining the show are Joko Diaz, Kim Rodriguez, Maila Gumila, Aya Fernandez, and Nico Antonio. For more information on the new series, follow JRB Creative Production on Facebook and Twitter (@JRBcreativeprod) and on Instagram (@JRBcreativeproduction).