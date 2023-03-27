Revenge traveling? Don’t forget your skincare!

1 of 2

By Zsarlene B. Chua

Beauty Review

Hello Glow Ultralight Matte Sunscreen SPF 30 PA+++

Hello Glow 3-in-1 Lifting Serum

MANY people are saying that after having been stuck indoors for the last three years of lockdowns, 2023 is the year of revenge travel with more and more people going out and exploring the new spots or coming back to old favorites.

When we talk about planning vacations, the budget, destinations, and time comes to mind. But while this writer is by no means a travel expert, one of the things I’ve learned in my own adventures is it’s also important to pack your skincare products with you, because skin and sun damage can happen even when you’re having fun.

So, for those who are looking for convenient, budget-friendly, and travel-friendly skincare products, here are a couple of recommendations.

(NOTE: My skin is normal to dry.)

HELLO GLOW ULTRALIGHT MATTE SUNSCREEN SPF 30 PA+++ (P300/50G)

Hello Glow is a local skincare brand from the Ever Bilena Cosmetics company. The brand claims to have “clean beauty” products — the term is used to describe cosmetics and skincare products that are free from potentially harmful chemicals like parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and synthetic fragrances.

One of the products from their line that I’ve tried is their Ultralight Matte Sunscreen that contains Centella Asiatica (to calm and soothe the skin), Hexylresorcinol (a brightening product), Niacinamide (an anti-aging agent), and ceramides (which help in restoring the skin barrier), as its active ingredients. Plus, for the oily to combination skin girls out there, it’s also mattifying and has oil control properties.

There are a lot of sunscreen brands out there but what caught my eye was its packaging — it comes in a sachet with a twist top. While this makes it incredibly convenient to tote around in one’s toiletry bag or handbag for reapplication, it does bother me a bit that I’m using a sachet, though I could reason that it’s not single use and therefore less harmful to the environment.

But do I like it for more beyond its convenience? Yes — it’s a sunscreen gel so I don’t get that white cast I get from other sunscreens. But it is SPF30 which isn’t usually enough protection for me. Luckily, Hello Glow has another sunscreen with SPF50 and which has hyaluronic acid as one of its active ingredients, but I haven’t tried it yet.

I also like how the back of the product lists the ingredients prominently, which is great for people who are particular about the ingredients in their skincare products or someone who is just starting out on their skincare journey. Will I be a repeat user? Maybe, but I guess I’ll try the SPF50 version once I’m done with my current sachet.

HELLO GLOW 3-IN-1 LIFTING SERUM (P160/20G)

Hello Glow is apparently really fond of putting skincare products in sachets and their 3-in-1 Lifting Serum is no different. As mentioned before, I’m not that bothered by the packaging because it’s not technically single-use but I understand some people may not feel as I do.

Again, the beauty of this packaging is that it’s handy and convenient. Both the sunscreen and serum became mainstays in my own travel toiletry bag and I do enjoy using them.

The serum contains Seaberry Extract, Apple Extract, and Pomegranate Extract that are said to “instantly tighten the face while hydrating it for a more youthful and glowing skin. The product is also said to help improve fine lines and wrinkles. All of this information is indicated in the packaging, which is really helpful.

Now, since it’s a “clean” beauty product, the serum does not have any fragrance (neither does the sunscreen) which I appreciate as I find myself drawn to non-fragranced products more and more.

Since I’m nearing 30, anti-aging has become a priority for me and this 3-in-1 serum promises a lot of the things I’m looking for. I’m currently on my second sachet, with each sachet lasting for about a month when used once daily (though the product recommendation is using it twice daily).

In the past two months that I’ve used this serum, I have not broken out and do see a little bit more glow in my skin. It’s also incredibly lightweight, making it perfect for those don’t like heavier formulations. With its affordable price, it’s a good option for those starting out on their skincare journey or for those who are looking for effective, budget-friendly serums.

Will I use it again? I am using it right now and I do enjoy the experience since it’s quickly absorbed and has prevented major breakouts which I usually experience during my travels.

I was in Tagaytay a month ago, and the cold, the wind, and overall dry air usually wreaks havoc on my skin. I’d normally get dry spots, pimples, and wind burn. But I do feel that by using this serum, a good moisturizer, and sunscreen, I was able to return from that trip with my skin unscathed. I was thankful for that.

Hello Glow is available in Shopee, Lazada, and Watsons Stores.

Zsarlene B. Chua is a former BusinessWorld lifestyle reporter who is now in the public relations industry. She has no clients in the beauty industry.