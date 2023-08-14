MORE than 20 active NBA players led by Gilas Pilipinas’ very own Jordan Clarkson are set to come over hoops-crazy Philippines to launch their respective countries’ campaign in the FIBA World Cup later this month.

Mr. Clarkson, the Utah Jazz guard and former NBA Sixth Man of the Year awardee, will take the cudgels for the host nation as it battles NBA-powered opponents in Group A hostilities at the Philippine Arena and Smart Araneta Coliseum beginning Aug. 25.

The Nationals will go up against the Dominican Republic, which has listed Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lester Quinones of the Golden State Warriors in its roster, and Italy, which has called up Mr. Clarkson’s Utah teammate Simone Fontecchio.

Angola, the third team in Gilas’ group, hasn’t announced its lineup yet but Bruno Fernando of the Atlanta Hawks is expected to anchor its bid in Manila.

Although competing without two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, Serbia will send a quality crew to the Group B wars also at the Big Dome led by Bogdan Bogdanovic of Atlanta, Aleksei Pokusevski of Oklahoma, Nikola Jovic of Miami and Filip Petrusev of Philadelphia.

The Serbians will face China, which will have Kyle Anderson of Minnesota, as well as South Sudan and Puerto Rico.

USA will unleash young guns Paolo Banchero (Orlando), Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn), Jalen Brunson (New York), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana), Josh Hart (New York), Brandon Ingram (New Orleans), Jaren Jackson, Jr. (Memphis), Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn), Walker Kessler (Utah), Bobby Portis (Milwaukee) and Austin Reaves (LA Lakers) in Group C at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Greece will be bannered by Thanasis Antetokounmpo in the absence of injured superstar Giannis versus the Americans, New Zealand and Jordan.

In Group D, also booked at the MOA, Lithuania will parade Jonas Valanciunas of New Orleans and Azuolas Tubelis of Philadelphia versus a Montenegro team led by Nicola Vucevic of Chicago as well as Egypt and Mexico.

Other NBA stars such as Slovenia’s Luka Doncic of Dallas will play the first two rounds of the hoops showcase in Japan or Indonesia but will head over to the Philippines should they advance to the final rounds. — Olmin Leyba