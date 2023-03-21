EntertainmentNews (03/21/23)

1 of 5

Mommyki launches one-stop mobile app for pets

PET owners now have a more convenient way to buy all their pet needs through Mommyki The Super Pet App, a one-stop mobile application for everything about pets for their entire life cycle. It held its soft launch during the AnimalCon 2023 at the SMX Convention Center, Pasay City, last February. The app is a virtual pet mall that allows buyers to avail of products and services from different merchants, suppliers, and service providers located in Metro Manila. Currently, the platform features pet shops but soon it will include pet grooming, breeders, sitters, trainers, funeral services, boutiques, parties, hotels, veterinarians, insurance and rescue organizations, among others. It also has an in-app digital baby book for pets to help pet owners in storing information about their pets, and monitoring vaccination and health checkup schedules. The Mommyki The Super Pet App can be downloaded from Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

KAIA releases pop anthem ‘5678’

P-POP girl group KAIA celebrates International Women’s Month with the release of “5678,” a dance-pop track about preparing to face everything your way, no matter what anyone else says. Penned by the members of KAIA with the help of Ohwon Lee, PaperPlanet, and LEO, “5678” is a fired-up anthem aimed towards inspiring women everywhere to never give up on their dreams. The song is produced by Ohwon Lee, whose work includes songs from some of the biggest names in K-Pop. The song will also be part of KAIA’s debut EP, which will be released later this year. It will be accompanied by a music video helmed by director Raymond Fabian, which will be released on March 25, 6 p.m. KAIA’s “5678” is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.

Women’s lives the focus of Korean films this month

THE KOREAN Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC) celebrates Women’s Month through the film festival Women’s Lives on Film this month. KCC, in partnership with SM Cinema and the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), is screening three iconic Korean women’s films this month. The first film, Cart, was shown last week at the KCC building. The two other films will be shown for free on March 30 and 31, 7 p.m., at SM Cinema Aura Premier. The two films are Kim Minyoung of the Report Card (2022), and Baseball Girl (2020). Kim Minyoung of the Report Card won awards at the Jeonju International Film Festival and Seoul International Women’s Film Festival. The film talks about friendship and the concerns of young women at the start of adulthood. It will be shown on March 30. Starring Lee Joo Young of Itaewon Class, Baseball Girl tells the story of a female athlete challenging herself to go beyond the limitations imposed by those around her. This inspiring film will be screened on March 31. Online reservation will be available starting on March 27 until seat availability lasts. Claiming of the actual ticket will be done at 5 p.m. on the screening date of choice at the cinema lobby, Level 4, SM Aura Premier. Those who miss the online reservation may still have a chance to get a ticket at the ticket desk.