TODAY’S animated Google Doodle celebrates adobo, a way of cooking and a favorite Filipino dish. Adobo is the first Filipino food to be featured in Google Doodle.

Adobo can be found everywhere, whether it’s at a five-star restaurant in Manila or inside the homes of Filipino families around the world. The word “adobo” was first added to the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) in December 2006 and was included on the word list of the next OED quarterly update, released on this day in 2007.

There are many different kinds of adobo but they all share the same basic elements: marinated meat or vegetables braised into a stew. Common ingredients include vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, bay leaves, and black pepper. The local flavors make Filipino adobo much sweeter, sourer, and saltier in taste compared to other versions.

Several areas within the Philippines give their adobo a regional twist. In the Visayas there is the adobong puti (white adobo), considered by some to be the original indigenous style, which exclusively uses vinegar without any soy sauce. In places like Southern Luzon, where coconut milk is a food staple, creamier adobo recipes like adobong manok sa gata (chicken adobo with coconut milk) are extremely popular. Others substitute meat with seafood like squid, or locally available vegetables like kangkong (water spinach) or sitaw (string beans).

“Adobo is an important part of the story of Filipinos. It is an evolving, well-loved comfort food or way of cooking that crosses all economic boundaries. For adobo to be featured as a Google Doodle — the first Filipino dish at that — is a Pinoy Pride moment! It is an honor to launch this Doodle that celebrates the uniqueness and diversity of Filipino cuisine on such a global platform,” said Mervin Wenke, Head of Communications and Public Affairs, Google Philippines.

“Adobo is a source of Filipino pride and identity. The mere mention of the word ‘adobo’ to Filipinos wherever they are in the world will easily get them craving for the taste of home. Whether it’s eaten with rice, pan de sal, or just on its own, there is nothing like our very own adobo,” said restaurateur and food writer Claude Tayag. “Celebrating adobo as the very first Filipino food Google Doodle is truly commendable. This is a great way to create meaningful conversations online about our rich and diverse food heritage.”

Anthony Irwin, the Doodle artist from Google reflected on the process, “I ordered some southern-style chicken adobo from a local restaurant to stir up some memories while working on the art for this Doodle, and the first thing that hit me was the smell. It was so bright and nostalgic, and instantly filled my apartment with that familiar feeling: this is exactly how things are supposed to be. So, I tried to capture that simple childhood joy of leaning in and savoring the kind of food that makes home feel like home. Kain nang mabuti! (Eat well!)”

After evolving throughout the centuries, this iconic dish is now enjoyed worldwide. It’s a symbol and expression of Filipino pride that varies from region to region, family to family, palate to palate. The history is rich, the taste is unmatched, and the aromas are enticing. Wherever and however it’s served, adobo leaves stomachs happy and mouths watering for more.

