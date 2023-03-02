THE TALABA Grill Festival returned to Zamboanga Sibugay after a decade-long hiatus, and this year, the organizers introduced the province’s first-ever Lechon Festival, which was held on Feb. 26. The Talaba Grill Festival is a celebration of the province’s abundance of talaba or oysters, which is a significant part of the region’s culture and economy. The festival featured a 500-meter long grill set up around the Capitol grounds in capital town Ipil where more than 20 tons of talaba were distributed to everyone who joined the festival. The festival was part of the two-week long celebration of the province’s 22nd founding anniversary on Feb. 24. For the Lechon Festival, organizers said that over 100 lechons — roast pigs — from different parts of the province were served for everyone.