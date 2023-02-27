Living magically every day

1 of 2

EVERYDAY clothing brand Uniqlo plans to make one live magically every day in their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

During a press preview on Feb. 17, Makati’s Whitespace was transformed into a showroom of different looks for a fantasy summer.

A collection in linen sees draped pants with a matching oversized-double breasted jacket, as well as a gathered camisole dress. Linen has also been blended into jeans for a cooler and softer feel. Uniqlo’s Airism line, meanwhile, designed for comfort, sees tank tops blended with silk. For truly magical moments, they have also developed an Airism Anti-Odor Mesh T-Shirt. Water absorption and drying functionality has increased by 1.5 times, greatly reducing discomfort caused by sweat.

Meanwhile, frequent Uniqlo collaborator Ines de la Fressange will launch her collection in two weeks, featuring a meeting between India and France. This will see natural fabrics, floral prints, and classic Madras patterns.

“We focus on finding art, beauty, and creativity in everyday life,” said Georgette Barrera Jalasco, Uniqlo Philippines’ Vice-President for Marketing. — JLG