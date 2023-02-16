Dining In/Out (02/16/23)

1 of 6

Kiwa Express opens in Ayala Malls Manila Bay,

KIWA Express opened its doors at Ayala Malls Manila Bay, introducing to mall patrons Korean dining options at an affordable price point. The quick-service casual Korean restaurant is an offshoot of Kiwa Korean Grill at Solaire Resort, promising to bring premium Korean menu offerings not yet offered by other Korean restaurants. Dr. David Shim, CEO and owner of Kiwa Express, explains his reasons for this new direction. “I’ve been operating Kiwa Restaurant in Solaire since 2015 and there has been this growing demand from Filipino regulars wanting easier access to my authentic Korean food.” He noted that “It is true-to-heart Korean food. Not fusion. Not localized. And we offer high-caliber and quality Korean cuisine at a very affordable price… the quality is identical to the food that they would sample from Kiwa in Solaire.” The Kiwa Express menu features items hand-picked by Dr. Shim and classified as Kiwa signature dishes or chef’s special recommendations. Portion sizes in Kiwa Express are priced according to individual servings. There are also family-sized options for diners who come in big groups. Packaged meal sets are offered to make ordering easier for customers. Kiwa Express in Ayala Malls Manila Bay is the first of many branches already in the works. “This restaurant is our launch pad, the model on which new branches will be based. When this clicks, we already have other upcoming outlets.” Kiwa Express is located at the 3rd floor, Building B, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Macapagal Blvd. corner Aseana Ave., Parañaque City.

Panda Express opens first drive-through branch in PHL

PANDA Express has opened its first drive-through restaurant in Asia with the launch of its Sumulong Highway branch. The Sumulong Highway branch is also Panda Express’ 100th international store. “We are excited to open the first Panda Express drive-through store in Asia, allowing even more guests to experience our American Chinese cuisine,” said Doug Stalgren, Vice-President of Panda Express International, in a statement. “Our global Panda Family is thrilled to be celebrating this milestone with our Filipino guests who have shown us so much love since the opening of our first store in the country in late 2019.” In 2019, the Jollibee Group formed JBPX Foods, Inc., a joint venture with Panda Restaurant Group, Inc. (PRG) to bring the iconic US restaurant brand to the Philippines. Panda Express offers a variety of entrées with Chinese influences with its latest Sumulong Highway store, including the bestselling dish, The Original Orange Chicken, a wok-tossed crispy chicken coated in sweet tangy sauce; and Honey Walnut Shrimp, an entrée made with crispy shrimp wok-tossed in a honey sauce and topped with glazed walnuts. To date, Panda Express is operating in over 2,400 locations worldwide, with stores in the Philippines, Canada, Guatemala, Japan, Mexico, El Salvador, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. Panda Express dishes are also available for delivery through order.pandaexpress.com.ph, GrabFood, or foodpanda.

Kitchen by CBTL opens in the south of the Metro

KITCHEN by The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (CBTL) just opened another branch in SM Sta. Rosa, offering all day breakfast, pizzas and pastas, salads and sandwiches, dessert, and specialty coffee and tea. Kitchen also serves coffee and tea beverages from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. Kitchen by CBTL is at Entrance 5 of the Expansion Wing, SM Sta. Rosa — Laguna. It is open Sunday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and Friday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

February drink specials at Newport World Resorts

NEWPORT World Resorts has an exclusive line of refreshments for February, from cocktails to smoothies concocted by the bartenders and mixologists of the beverage teams from each of the property’s signature restaurants. Holiday Inn Express Manila-Newport City’s The Great Room gives the classic Shirley Temple a tart twist with the addition of cherries to make Cherry Shirley Temple, while the Philippine’s mango gets a boozy kick with the Mango Love Breeze mixed with vodka. Casa Buenas offers the Casa Buenas Kiss and Tell cocktail of Barefoot Sauv Blanc, The Bar Gin, lime, and a splash of sweetness from fruity juices. Try something new at Ginzadon with the High Taste Cranberry Sake. Sample different cocktails and bar hop from The Grand Bar and Lounge and Bar 360 for a sip of the Brand New Love made with Fundador Light and orange juice, all the way to the El Calle Food and Music Hall for the Pink Potion, a creamy mix of strawberry and pineapple mixed with Bacardi and Malibu Rum. For alcohol-free refreshments, the Gold Medalist is a winner at Silk Road. The fruity cooler is a silky mix of strawberries, mango, and banana with a dash of grenadine. At Silogue, the Watermelon Slush is a fruity, fizzy drink is made of watermelon, soda, grenadine, with a hint of lime for extra freshness. For a decadent treat, go for Victoria Harbour Cafe’s Tablea Cream Cheese. The rich concoction of tablea, milk, and chocolate syrup is made extra special with a cream cheese surprise.

Jollikids on Wheels

JOLLIBEE now carries the new racing-themed Jolly Kiddie Meal toys, Jollikids on Wheels. The Jollibee mascots — Jollibee, Hetty, Popo, Twirlie , and Yum are now equipped with special cars. Each collectible toy is available with every purchase of a Yumburger, Yumburger and regular pineapple juice, one-piece Chickenjoy with rice, one-piece Chickenjoy with rice and regular pineapple juice, Jolly Spaghetti, Jolly Spaghetti and regular pineapple juice, a Burger Steak, and a Burger Steak and regular pineapple juice. The promo is available from Feb. 16 to April 30 at Jollibee branches, the Jollibee App, calling the #8700 hotline, foodpanda, or Grab.