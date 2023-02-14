Jun Lana gathers unique mix for mistress movie

1 of 3

STARS from various film genres come together in Ten Little Mistresses (Sampung Mga Kerida) which premieres on Feb. 15 on Prime Video. The film is the first Amazon Original Movie from the Philippines.

The murder-mystery comedy follows widowed billionaire Valentin Esposo (played by John Arcilla), and his 10 mistresses who are fighting tooth and nail to become his new legal wife. But when Valentin suddenly turns up dead, all 10 women end up being prime suspects. And so, the race to prove their innocence and unmask the real killer begins.

Joining John Arcilla in the cast are the 10 mistresses played by Pokwang, Arci Muñoz, Carmi Martin, Agot Isidro, Christian Bables, Sharlene San Pedro, Kris Bernal, Adrianna So, Kate Alejandrino, and Iana Bernardez.

The film also stars Eugene Domingo and Donna Cariaga, with special participation by Cherie Pie Picache.

Director Jun Robles Lana envisioned the film to be the “biggest, wildest, campiest mistress movie to end all mistress movies.” However, the project had to be shelved due to lack of resources.

“I don’t really think about this as being the first Filipino Amazon original. I just think of this as a movie that has to stand on its own…,” Mr. Lana said at a press conference at the EDSA Shangri-La Red Carpet cinema on Feb. 7.

“We tried producing this, months before we started the production with Amazon, but we had to shelf the project because hindi namin magawa iyung vision na sini-seek ko (we were unable to pursue the vision I sought),” he added.

A unique element in the film were the five major extravagant outfits worn by the 10 mistresses in the film sequences.

The over-the-top costumes were designed by Jaylo Conanan and the headpieces were done by Jaydee Jasa.

“I wanted to make a movie that was fun, irreverent, decadent,” Mr. Lana said. “We needed to capture that, but we did not have the resources during that time.”

The producers pitched the film at Prime Video headquarters in California which then gave the producers the resources to continue the project.

“Now that we have the resources, let’s make the movie that we have in mind. Let’s have fun but work hard,” he said.

“Filipino audiences love entertainment. We’re excited to be a home for leading Filipino storytellers like Jun and look forward to partnering with many more,” director of Prime Video Southeast Asia David Simonsen, said in a statement.

“Ten Little Mistresses is a uniquely local and highly enjoyable comedy and we are delighted to bring this movie to not just audiences in the Philippines but customers across the region and worldwide.”

The film is produced by Perci Intalan and the Idea First Company.

“[Director Jun] doesn’t fail to write a script that doesn’t give power a good image and it’s just always about how beautiful women are,” Eugene Domingo said.

“Hindi lang siya (Mr. Lana) nagpapatawa, lagi siyang may sinasabi (He does not just make you laugh, he also makes a statement), and he knows when to make you laugh and he knows when to kick your ass and hit you with content,” Mr. Arcilla said.

Ten Little Mistresses joins the thousands of TV shows and movies in the Prime Video catalogue, including exclusive local Filipino titles such as Drag Den with Manila Luzon, One Good Day, Whether the Weather Is Fine.

Prime Video is available in the Philippines for P149 per month for more information visit www.primevideo.com . The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman