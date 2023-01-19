DOLLY De Leon has been nominated for a British Academy Film Award (BAFTA) in the Supporting Actress category for her turn as Abigail in Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness.

Nominations for the annual BAFTA Film Awards were announced on Thursday. Britain’s top film award ceremony will be held in London on Feb. 19.

Below is a list of the nominees in the main categories:

BEST FILM All Quiet on the Western Front The Banshees of Inisherin Elvis Everything Everywhere All At Once Tár

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM Aftersun The Banshees of Inisherin Brian And Charles Empire of Light Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Living Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical See How They Run The Swimmers The Wonder

DIRECTOR Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin Park Chan-wook, Decision To Leave Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At

Once Todd Field, Tár Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

LEADING ACTRESS Ana de Armas, Blonde Cate Blanchett, Tár Viola Davis, The Woman King Danielle Deadwyler, Till Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

LEADING ACTOR Austin Butler, Elvis Brendan Fraser, The Whale Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Paul Mescal, Aftersun Bill Nighy, Living

SUPPORTING ACTRESS Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Hong Chau, The Whale Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness Carey Mulligan, She Said

SUPPORTING ACTOR Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All At Once The Fabelmans Tár Triangle of Sadness

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY All Quiet on the Western Front Living The Quiet Girl She Said The Whale

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE All Quiet on the Western Front Argentina, 1985 Corsage Decision To Leave The Quiet Girl

DOCUMENTARY All That Breathes All the Beauty and the Bloodshed Fire of Love Moonage Daydream Navalny

ANIMATED FILM Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Marcel the Shell with Shoes On Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Turning Red

ORIGINAL SCORE All Quiet on the Western Front Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All At Once Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio



— Reuters