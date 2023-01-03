Entertainment News (01/03/23)

1 of 3

Voltes V: Legacy trailer released

GMA Network’s Voltes V: Legacy released its first trailer on Dec. 31, 2022. Running at over five minutes, the trailer features cast members Miguel Tanfelix (Steve Armstrong), Ysabel Ortega (Jamie Robinson), Radson Flores (Mark Gordon), Matt Lozano (Big Bert), and Raphael Landicho (Little Jon Armstrong). Directed by Mark Reyes, the live action series is an adaptation of the 1977 Japanese animé Chōdenji Machine Voltes V. Voltes V: Legacy follows the Armstrong brothers, Steve, Big Bert, and Little Jon; their friends Jamie Robinson and Mark Gordon, as well as the giant robot they pilot in their war against humanoid aliens called Boazanians. The Boazanians plan to invade the earth and launch their beast fighters all over the world. The original animé series aired in the Philippines several times since the 1970s with English and Filipino dubs. The series will be part of the GMA Telebabad lineup, with a final release date yet to be announced. Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/ux-MNKChlrs

Choi Minho to meet fans in Manila

KOREAN singer, actor, model and SHINee group member Choi Min Ho is scheduled to meet his Filipino fans at the 2023 Best Choi’s Minho – Lucky Choi’s on Jan. 28 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Tickets will be available starting Jan. 7 at 12 noon. For members of the SHINee official fan club SHINee WORLD-ACE, a special online pre-sale is scheduled on Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Register in advance on Jan. 4, 2023 to get a pre-sale code. Tickets will be available at SMTickets.com and SM Tickets outlets nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ovationproductions/.

The Wanderland Festival returns to Manila in 2023

AFTER two years, the Wanderland Festival returns to Manila for its eighth edition on March 4 and 5 at the Filinvest City Event Grounds in Alabang. The festival was initially scheduled to return in March 2020, but had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Featured artists include Carly Rae Jepsen, Phoenix, Sunset Rollercoaster, Men I Trust, No Rome, Stephen Day, Balming Tiger, GEORGE, August Wahh, Blaster, Leo Wang, and The Sundown. Pre-lineup tickets are now available at P6,000 for standard tickets and P10,000 for VIP tickets. Once pre-lineup sales conclude, standard tickets will be priced at P8,000 and VIP tickets will be priced at P15,000. Tickets from the postponed 2020 edition will be honored at the event. For more information, visit https://wanderlandfestival.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/wanderlandfest/.