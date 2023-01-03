Film sets are stars in MCAD Zoom Screening

1 of 4

A COLLECTION of films where sets are integral to the story will be screened via Zoom for free on all the Wednesdays of Jan. 2023. The works exhibit how film sets build narrative, establish social context, and communicate the emotions and thoughts of the characters. The selection has been curated by the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde.

Home Alone (1990) by American filmmaker Chris Columbus takes the audience along the adventures of an eight-year-old accidentally left behind during the holidays. The now-classic Christmas comedy sheds light on a child’s feelings of loneliness amid a large extended family. It will be on view on Jan. 4.

The Apartment (1960) by Austrian-American director Billy Wilder introduces a Manhattan insurance clerk who lets his bosses use his flat for their mistresses. Considered a masterclass in screenwriting and directing, the movie frames one’s perception of the corporate world’s value system and the failure to distinguish authentic relationships from those built on convenience. It is scheduled for screening on Jan. 11.

In The Mood for Love (2000) by Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar-Wai follows two neighbors who both suspect their spouses of extramarital activities. A drama that transcends the romance genre, it explores the feelings of loss and loneliness and how the protagonists find themselves in a strong bond challenged by the brutality of time. It is slated to screen on Jan. 18.

Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du commerce, 1080 Bruxelles (1976) by British filmmaker Chantal Akerman is a cinematic portrayal of the day-to-day life of a widowed housewife. It is a study on domestic anxiety and structural economy as the lead engages in occasional tricks to make ends meet. It is lined up for viewing on Jan. 25.

The free and public online screenings will be conducted via Zoom every 12 noon on the scheduled dates. To register, email mcad@benilde.edu.ph. For more information, visit the official Facebook page of MCAD (https://www.facebook.com/MCADManila).