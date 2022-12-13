Filipina actress Dolly de Leon has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture at the Golden Globes 2023 for her role as toilet manager Abigail in Triangle of Sadness.

Ms. De Leon was nominated alongside Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), and Carey Mulligan (She Said).

Triangle of Sadness is also nominated in the Best Picture – Musical/Comedy category alongside Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Triangle of Sadness chronicles the role reversal between the rich passengers and the crew when they are stranded in an island after a luxury ship sinks.

The winners of the 80th Golden Globe Awards will be announced on Jan. 11, 2023 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel at Beverly Hills, California.

The announcement of Ms. De Leon’s Golden Globe nomination came only hours after her win for Best Supporting Performance for the same film at the Los Angeles Film Critics Awards 2022. She is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Satellite Awards which will be held in February 2023 in Los Angeles.



For the complete list of Golden Globe nominees, visit Winners & Nominees 2023 | Golden Globes.