The complete lineup of films to be shown in the 48th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) was announced on Thursday in a post on the film festival official’s Facebook page.

The final four films that complete the festival’s lineup of eight films were chosen from 22 film submissions. They are: Mikhail Red’s techno-horror film Deleter (produced by Viva Communications, Inc.), starring Nadine Lustre, McCoy De Leono, and Louise Delos Reyes; Nuel Naval’s drama Family Matters (Cineko Productions, Inc.), starring Noel Trinidad, Liza Lorena, Agot Isidro, Mylene Dizon, Nonie Buencamino, JC Santos, and Nikki Valdez; Lester Dimaranan’s action drama Mamasapano: Now it can be Told (Borracho Film Production), starring Edu Manzano, Aljur Abrenica, Paolo Gumabao, Alan Paule, and Claudine Barretto; and Joel Lamangan’s drama My Father, Myself (3:16 Media Network), starring Jake Cuenca, Dimples Romana, Sean de Guzman, and Alan Paule.

The first four official entries were announced in July. They are: Coco Martin’s romantic comedy Labyu with an Accent (ABS-CBN Film Productions), starring Coco Martin at Jodi Sta. Maria; Shugo Praico’s suspense-thriller-romance Nananahimik ang Gabi (Rein Entertainment Productions), starring Ian Veneracion, Heaven Peralejo, and Mon Confiado; Cathy Garcia-Molina’s action-adventure comedy Partners in Crime (ABS-CBN Film Productions), starring Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi; and Paul Soriano’s The Teacher (TEN17P), starring Toni Gonzaga and Joey de Leon.

The MMFF Selection Committee is headed by veteran actress Boots Anson Roa-Rodrigo.

The eight films were chosen based on the following criteria: artistic excellence (40%); commercial appeal (40%); Filipino cultural values (10%); and global appeal (10%).

The theme of this year’s film festival is “Balik Saya sa MMFF 2022.”

“Let us watch the MMFF in theaters once more. We are happy with the list of entries, which has a wide mix of genres. We are excited and looking forward to MMFF 2022 becoming a success,” said Carlo Dimayuga III, the acting chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the acting chairman of the MMFF. The MMDA runs the film festival.

The 48th MMFF will run from Dec. 25, 2022 to Jan. 7, 2023 in theaters nationwide, with observance of required health protocols due to the ongoing coronavirus 2019 pandemic.

The film festival’s Gabi Ng Parangal (awards night) will be held on Dec. 27.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/mmffofficial. — MAPS