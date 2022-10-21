The Super American Circus is coming to town

1 of 5

THE RINGLING Brothers Traveling Circus was on tour when Tuffy Nicholas, the son of its lead ringmaster, was born. Having grown up on the road in the company of performers, Mr. Nicholas continues his father’s legacy by bringing The Super American Circus around the world.

The Super American Circus is scheduled to have performances in the country from Dec. 21 to Jan. 8, 2023 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, Newport World Resorts, in Pasay City. The production in the Philippines is in partnership with Newport World Resorts and SGE Productions.

The circus show is produced by Global Entertainment Productions. Its President and CEO, Cornell “Tuffy” Nicholas, is also the show’s ringmaster like his father was with the Ringling Brothers.

“Tuffy, our producer, really likes to travel and take The Super American Circus as far as we can from our hometowns. We like to show our traditional American circus and show it to the rest of the world,” performer Mario Espano said via Zoom at a press conference on Oct. 18 at Golden Bay Restaurant in Pasay City.

The show has 16 main acts with 20 main performers — some of whom are winners of the TV show America’s Got Talent. Main acts include a motorcycle team in the Globe of Danger, the Sky Wheel, the High Flying Motorcycle, aerialists, aerial ballerinas, and jugglers.

“Because of the Christmas season, we may want to put a Christmas song in our show for that period of time,” the circus’ artistic director and choreographer Elaine Alcorn said.

No animals are involved in the show.

The Super American Circus will have performances at 3 and 8 p.m. daily beginning Dec. 21. Tickets are available at SM Tickets with prices ranging from P1,000 to P5,000. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman