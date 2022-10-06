By Brontë H. Lacsamana, Reporter

PRIME VIDEO, the global streaming service of Amazon.com, Inc., is prioritizing expansion to Southeast Asia this 2022 by investing in original content in the region and localizing the platform to specific markets, including the Philippines.

“We think there’s plenty of room for streaming services to come in and make a difference. We really just started our local marketing here in August, but it seems we’re off to a good start,” said Josh McIvor, director of international expansion at Prime Video, at a media event in September.

“Philippines is a very important market for us,” he said, adding that there are plans for a cheaper, mobile subscription version of the platform to be launched by next year.

Prime Video is working on partnerships so that the service can be distributed through local mobile operators and device manufacturers.

Meanwhile, global shows like The Rings of Power and The Boys have proven popular in the country, though original content will be a major part of localization.

“We’ve already reached 175 million global subscribers, but the next 175 million will come from international audiences, APAC being a crucial market,” said Mr. McIvor.

Erika North, head of Asia-Pacific originals at Amazon Studios, said that there are three categories of content on the platform: scripted TV, unscripted TV, and film.

“We want to be able to offer breadth and, when we think about what Prime Video can offer as a service globally, it’s content across multiple categories,” she said.

“Imagine if we can create something that resonated not just here at home but globally. It would be one of our ambitions to put the Philippines on the global stage.”

Comedy Island: Philippines, which is in production, will be the first local scripted series on the service, according to Quark B. Henares, head of Amazon Originals in the Philippines. Details on the release date and cast will come in the next few months.

“Three or four movies will also be coming in soon,” he said. “The licensing team is really on it and excited to bring Filipino content to the platform.”

Ms. North added that Prime Video is really eyeing to help local creators and producers create a new chapter for their productions and open the door to new creative talent.