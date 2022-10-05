Arts & Culture (10/05/22)

1 of 26

CCP Library temporarily closes until June 2023

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP) Library and Archives will be closed from October 2022 to June 2023 in view of the impending renovation of the CCP Main Building and the relocation of the CCP offices by the end of the year. Library services will resume by the third quarter of 2023.

Film series highlights structural racism

A COLLECTION of award-winning and critically acclaimed psychological horror thrillers on structural racism will be screened for free every Wednesday of October. The films aim to raise awareness on the prejudice, discrimination and antagonism directed against people of color, as well as the systemic form of injustice embedded in society. The series starts on Oct. 5 with the screening of Candyman (2021), co-written and directed by American filmmaker Nia DaCosta, is a contemporary take on the blood-chilling urban legend. This will be followed on Oct. 12 by Antebellum (2020) by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz and follows a successful author who suddenly found herself trapped in a Southern slave plantation; on Oct. 19 with Black Box (2020) by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour about a single father who lost his wife and memory in a tragic car accident and opts for an experimental recovery treatment which leads to strange visions and nightmares; and on Oct. 26, Get Out (2017), written and directed by Jordan Peele, a psychological thriller about an African-American out on a weekend visit to his white girlfriend’s parents. Curated by the Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, the free and public online screenings will be conducted via Zoom at noon on the scheduled dates. To register, e-mail mcad@benilde.edu.ph.

PHL-Korea show projected on CCP bldg.

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP) joins the Korean Embassy in the Philippines, the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC), and National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) as they present a media art show billed as “Donghaeng: Gunita at Pag-asa” from Oct. 6 to 21, 6 to 9 p.m., at the CCP Front Lawn. The media art show is part of the celebration of the 73-year friendship of the Philippines and Korea. The eight-minute-long spectacle will be projected onto the CCP Main Building façade and will be shown to the public for free. Guests can also have the chance to win different prizes when visiting by joining contests in KCC’s official social media accounts. The KCC prepared this media art show so that Filipinos can experience Korea even here in the Philippines. Media art shows are public displays of art projected on the exterior of buildings using them as large screens. The media art show is divided into three parts: the cultural origins and growth, the communication of both rich cultures and, lastly, the celebration and harmony of friendship between the Philippines and Korea. Filipino and Korean dancers were recorded through motion capture and AI technology. They perform traditional dances such as Pandanggo and Buchaechum (Korean fan dance) with an ethnic score. At the end of the show, there is a festive collaboration of the traditional dances of each country. “Donghaeng: Gunita at Pag-asa” is an event under the theme “Kita Kita Korea” where Filipinos can experience Korean culture in the Philippines without traveling to Korea. Other KCC events include the Philippine-Korean Hats Exhibition with The M on Oct. 21.

Galeria Paloma holds panel on crypto art collecting

GALERIA Paloma will be hosting a panel discussion on crypto art, “Perspectives: Collecting Crypto Art,” on Oct. 7, 3-4:30 p.m., at Cinema 7 of the Power Plant Mall in Makati. The panel discussion will address frequently asked questions about crypto art, how to start collecting, and what the blockchain offers to collectors in terms of investability, authenticity, and security. The panelists are: Fatmire Bekiri, Head of Tokenization, Sygnum Bank Zurich; Gareth Fletcher, Program Director for Art Logistics, Sotheby’s Institute of Art, London; Kenneth Stern, General Manager, Binance Philippines; and lawyer Regie Tongol, a collector of physical and crypto art. Bekiri and Fletcher will join the panel via Zoom. This is a live, face-to-face, and free event, but registration is required as seats are limited, via tinyurl.com/gpcryptoart.

Gateway Gallery holds art fair

IN CELEBRATION of Museums and Galleries Month this October, the Gateway Gallery will hold the Gateway Art Fair from Oct. 7-9 at the Gateway Mall Activity Area, Araneta City. The three-day art fair will gather 11 art groups from Metro Manila and nearby provinces who will show 200 works. Apart from exhibits and art demonstrations, Gateway Art Fair will also have local artists who will be selling their artworks, and other creative services.

PPO concert features violinist Owen Romanban

VIOLINIST Vincent Owen Romanban will be the featured soloist of the second Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) concert for the season, on Oct. 7, 8 p.m., at the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Main Theater. The 20-year-old violinist will perform Felix Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto, Op. 64, E minor. Other works to be performed in the concert are Lucio San Pedro’s Lahing Kayumanggi, Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture, and Igor Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite (1919). Mr. Romanban is a member of the UST Symphony Orchestra under Herminigildo Ranera. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Music degree in Violin Performance under Noel Martin at the UST. The concert is the second offering in the orchestra’s 38th concert season entitled “Metamorphosis” and continues the PPO search for its new Music Director and Principal Conductor. “Metamorphosis” features eight conductors, five of whom are shortlisted for the Music Director position. Guest conductor Grzegorz Nowak, who is on the shortlist, conducts the PPO for this concert. For more information, visit the CCP (www.culturalcenter.gov.ph) and follow the official CCP social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates.

Mo_Space opens two exhibits

THE MO_SPACE gallery will open two exhibits — Kaloy Sanchez’ “Kumot Yamot” at the Main Gallery and Robert Langenegger’s “Populist Perversion” at Gallery 2 — on Oct. 8. Both exhibits will run until Nov. 6. “Kumot Yamot” features paintings of nudes while “Populist Perversion” is a series of paintings of seeming behind-the-scene tableaus of construction workers in tasks enacted beyond their designation. The gallery, located at the 3rd level, MOs Design, B2 Bonifacio High Street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Gavel&Block’s art+design online auction

SALCEDO Auctions’ subsidiary Gavel&Block quickly follows the recently concluded The Well-Appointed Life auction with the final 2022 edition of its signature online art+design auction on Oct. 8, 11 a.m., featuring over 500 lots of fine art, furniture, décor, and collectibles. The online auction will be hosted by salcedoauctions.com. The sale will have a special curated section titled “Objects as Convergence” showcasing the works of leading contemporary Filipino artists Robert Langenegger, Garapata, Doktor Karayom, Marionne Contreras and Juan Alcazaren, who were invited to respond to the art and design theme by creating object-based works. There will also be a capsule event, “art+design meets gin+tonic,” a bidding party co-hosted by premium gin brand Hendricks. Buyers are invited to come to NEX Tower on auction day so they can bid in real time on their devices while enjoying drinks. Gavel&Block “art+design” takes place at salcedoauctions.com on Oct. 8, 11 a.m. Register to bid and browse the catalog at the website. The auction preview is ongoing at Salcedo Auctions (NEX Tower, 6786 Ayala Ave., Makati City) daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For inquiries, e-mail info@salcedoauctions.com or contact 8 823-0956, 0917-591-2191.

ArtistSpace exhibit honors women

ARTISTSPACE presents the exhibit “Tribute to Filipino Women,” a solo exhibition of Maryrose Gisbert which will run from Oct. 6 to 19. The Filipino woman is the inspiration for the body of work that Ms. Gisbert is presenting. Set against brightly colored and richly textured canvases, with moods ranging from serious to playful, her subjects possess huge eyes that express a wealth of emotions. Ms. Gisbert is an active member of The Saturday Group of Artists, participating in the group’s regular exhibitions, as well as in selectively curated shows. Her artworks are on display and on sale in a Paris-based online gallery, Singulart Gallery. She runs her home-studio-turned-art classroom called the Creative Hands Art Workshop, where she is the main instructor. For queries on the exhibition, contact Rafael Manaay at 0921-271-9612. ArtistSpace, an art gallery established in 2004, is dedicated to the promotion of contemporary visual arts featuring a wide range of styles and media from local and foreign artists in two-week exhibitions. The gallery, located at the Ground Level, Ayala Museum Annex, Makati Ave. corner De La Rosa St. Greenbelt Park, Makati City, is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Songs become art installations

VISUAL ARTIST Kristine Lim interprets the songs of OPM songwriter and producer Jonathan Manalo as a series of artwork and art installations for the multi-venue and multi-country art exhibition and book, “Kuwento Ng Alon (As Told By The Waves)”. The artworks also pay tribute to the singers who sang Mr. Manalo’s songs. The art exhibit is ongoing at Art Lounge Manila and Molito Alabang until Oct. 11, and will move to Newport World Resorts from Oct. 15 to 20. Meanwhile, the Kuwento Ng Alon Art Book features Lim’s art as well as her essays and those of Mr. Manalo, ABS-CBN’s Real Talk Pastor Monique Lopez- Ong, Art Lounge Manila manager Cindel Tiausas, art critic Cid Reyes, and National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab. The exhibit and book launch will be held at several other venues in the Philippines, and then in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Japan, London, France, the USA, Canada, and Dubai until to October 2023. The project is for the benefit of the ABS-CBN Foundation, Inc., Artists on a Mission Workshops, Operations Mobilization Philippines, and Sustainable PH. For more information, visit www.kuwentongalon.com, or follow KuwentoNgAlon on Facebook and Instagram.

NAMCYA announces the solo semifinal schedules, concert

YOUNG Filipino talents will have the chance to showcase their mastery and expertise in various musical genres as they vie for a slot in the finals of the National Music Competitions for Young Artists (NAMCYA). The initial semifinal rounds took place in various venues all over the Philippines. On Oct. 8, 5 p.m., the concert of the Orchestra of the Filipino Youth will take place at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP). The Orchestra of the Filipino Youth (OFY) is composed of members and mentors, some of whom are previous NAMCYA winners and participants from various categories. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the OFY is a non-profit organization founded in 2012 that supports musically talented, less-privileged Filipino youths by providing programs which focus on orchestral training and instrument support. Meanwhile, the concluding solo semifinal round in the following categories will be held at Manila Pianos at the Ronac Lifestyle Center, Paseo de Magallanes, Makati City: Junior Strings (Oct. 11, 9 a.m.); Junior Voice (Oct. 12, 9 a.m.); Junior Piano (Oct. 12, 1 p.m.); Open Brass (Oct. 14, 9 a.m.); and Senior Guitar (Oct. 13, 1 p.m.). The National Finals Competition of NAMCYA 2022, entitled “Maglayog” (Lumipad) will be held from Nov. 15 to 20 at the CCP’s Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo.

Vitra Design Museum pieces exhibited in PHL

MINIATURE versions of the most iconic furniture will be showcased in “62 Icons: Milestones in Furniture Design from the Vitra Design Museum,” an exhibit at the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) Design and Arts Campus, to begin on Oct. 14. The selection came from the world-renowned Vitra Miniatures Collection of the Vitra Design Museum in Wheil am Rhein, Germany. At one-sixth scale of the originals, the replicas encompass the rich history of the craft from Historicism and Art Nouveau, Bauhaus and New Objectivity, Radical Design and Postmodernism, up to the most contemporary design innovations. Masterpieces of notable legendary names in the architecture and industrial design are part of the exhibition, including Mies van der Rohe and The Barcelona Chair, Marcel Breuer and The Wassily, Charles and Ray Eames and The Lounge and Ottoman, George Nelson and The Marshmallow Sofa, and Gaetano Pesce and his La Mamma. Fred Yuson-led CWC Interiors, the exclusive distributor of the Vitra brand in the Philippines, likewise chose select versions of furniture to be displayed alongside the minis for the duration of the show. The company also partnered with the DLS-CSB animation program, whose students were tasked to animate the stories of the chairs. The videos will be screened inside the gallery plus on social media platforms. The exhibit will be open Mondays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the DLS-CSB Design and Arts Campus from Oct. 14 to Dec. 17. Due to prevailing health and safety protocols, advance registration is mandatory. Visitors may fill out the appointment form here: http://tinyurl.com/62Icons.

13th of September goes to Germany

AFTER its celebrated run in the 9th Festival International de Théâtre De Mont-Laurier in Quebec, Canada, BOGT Philippines’ production of 13th of September is set to go to the Theaterwelten 2022, with a performance on Oct. 15 at the Cultural Center Dieselstrasse in Esslingen, Germany. With the support of the Philippine and German government, National Commission for Culture and Arts, and Bund Deutscher Amateurtheater, this trip fulfills one of the goals of BOGT Philippines — a team of professional theater and film practitioners based in Manila — which is to create and produce shows for international theater festivals. The play is a reimagination of Lanie Robertson’s The Insanity of Mary Girard, written and translated by playwright Eljay Castro Deldoc, directed by Riki Benedicto, with actors Marco Calilao, Norman Peñaflorida, and Lao Rodriguez. Theaterwelten is both a festival and an international theater encounter which is held every two years. This year’s festival will be held from Oct. 13 – 16 with participation from eight countries: Philippines, Ukraine, Chile, Mexico, Zimbabwe, Lebanon, Germany, and Israel. An accompanying symposium will examine the topic of “Theater and Safe Spaces” from local and global perspectives. The Insanity of Mary Girard follows Mary Girard (1758–1815) who was committed to an asylum in 1790 where her husband declared her legally insane. While preparing for her last night in the asylum after more than two decades, she relives the moments of lies and betrayal that have never been proven.

Trombonist Poonin holds solo recital in CCP

TROMBONIST Ricson Poonin will be the second featured artist of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Special Concert Series on Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., at the CCP Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (Black Box Theater). For his solo concert, he will be rendering “The Casterede Sonatine” which he described as challenging to play because of its 20th century syncopated rhythms; “Milagros,” a showpiece Filipino music presented with piano accompaniment; and the Pandemic Concert Piece for Trombone and Piano. Composed by Mr. Poonin’s long-term mentor Herminigildo Ranera, The Pandemic Concert Piece is a new trombone composition which Mr. Poonin himself requested from Mr. Ranera to create especially for this recital. During the pandemic years, together with his colleagues, Mr. Poonin gathered different Filipino trombonists who lived in the Philippines and overseas and had practice sessions, lectures, open fora, and virtual videos featuring multiple trombonists playing together in the first-ever Philippine Trombone Festival held virtually. Currently, Mr. Poonin is a trombone teacher at St. Scholastica’s College and at the University of Santo Tomas. Applications are currently being accepted for the Ricson Poonin Trombone Masterclass which will be held on Oct. 19, 2-6 p.m., at the CCP Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez. For inquiries on the Ricson Poonin Trombone Masterclass, e-mail artist.training@culturalcenter.gov.ph or call at 8832-1125 local 1605.

Veterans Bank donates funds to save Death March markers

ON ITS 30th Anniversary, the Philippine Veterans Bank raised funds for the maintenance of Bataan Death March historical markers that had been destroyed, uprooted, and neglected due to drainage and other road projects. The “Ride for Valor,” a non-competitive 160 kilometers long bike ride raised close to P50,000 and monetary pledges for the Filipino-American Memorial Endowment (FAME) to save the historical markers. The funds will be turned over to FAME, a non-government organization that maintains the kilometer markers of the Bataan Death March from Mariveles, Bataan to Capas, Tarlac. “We would like to thank all the bikers, sponsors, private corporations and LGU partners for their invaluable support to the recently concluded Ride for Valor. Special thanks to DPWH Region 3 led by Regional Director Roseller Tolentino for their quick action and clarification about the Death March Markers along national roads that will be affected by road repairs,” said Mike Villa-Real, PVB first vice-president. “Philippine Veterans Bank is committed to keeping the memory of our heroes alive in the hearts and minds of Filipinos, so that we may always remember their sacrifices for our country and our freedom,” added Mr. Villa-Real. The Death March markers serve as a reminder of the route taken by Filipino soldiers who defended the country against Japanese forces during World War II. Around 80,000 Filipino and American soldiers and prisoners of war were forced by the Japanese military to march 69 miles from Bataan to Tarlac during World War II. Only some 54,000 persons reached the camp, where around 20,000 died due to starvation, dehydration, diseases, and the brutality of Japanese captors. For more information, visit www.veteransbank.com.ph.

Descendants of victims, activists release Martial Law ebook

IN COMMEMORATION of the 50th Anniversary of the Declaration of Martial Law, Rekindled: Children’s Narratives, an e-book which features stories of the children of Martial Law activists and victims, was launched at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City. The 47-page e-book aims to provide another window into the life under Martial Law and a glimpse into one of the darkest chapters in the history of the Philippines through the lenses of affected family members. Among the stories are “I was Born in Prison” by Issa Manalo Lopez, daughter of Manjette Manalo and Ted Lopez; “Pagiging Makatao ba ay Komunista?” by Dr. Sibyl Jade Pena, daughter of Rolly Pena and Ninotchka Rosca; and “I Saw Him Only Once” by Joyette Jopson, the second child of Edgar Jopson and Gloria Asuncion. Other stories are “Bakit Hindi Paksaing Filipino?” by Silay Maria Mendiola Lumbera, the youngest of Bien and Shay Lumbera; “The Stories We Tell Ourselves” by Laraine Dela Torre, daughter of Edicio dela Torre and Girlie Villariba; “Unbothered” by Ronald Emmanuel de Vera, son of Adora Faye de Vera; “What Nanay Taught Me” by Antonio Luna Malay Ocampo, son of Satur Ocampo and Bobi Malay; “My Father Was Tortured” by Crisanto Malaya Lacaba, son of Jose F. Lacaba and Marra PL Lanot; and “The Movement Raised Me” by June Taguiwalo, daughter of Judy Taguiwalo. It also includes “Political Detainees” by Nicolas Isberto, son of Ramon and Ester Isberto, as well as “The Break of Dawn at Stonehenge, England” by Liwayway Arce-Rodriguez, daughter of Merardo Arce. De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) Arts Management student Maegan Ellyse Lacson, the granddaughter of Ramon and Ester Isberto, shared an essay entitled “Peace, Like War, Must Be Waged.” In her foreword addressed to the youth, Bantayog ng mga Bayani Foundation, Inc. (BBFI) Vice-Chairperson Carolina Malay expressed how the featured stories serve as painful reminders of the past. She stressed that it was through the Marcos dictatorship that the generation of parents and grandparents became aware of the importance of human rights and international solidarity. The project was produced by the Center for Social Action (CSA) of the DLS-CSB and the BBFI, a non-profit corporation that aims to recognize and memorialize the Martial Law heroes and martyrs. Rekindled: Children’s Narratives was designed and illustrated by the National Service Training Program 02 students from the Benilde Multimedia Arts and Animation Programs under the guidance of their professor Melvin Lebria. For more information, visit the official Facebook pages of BBFI (https://www.facebook.com/bantayogngmgabayani) and Benilde CSA (https://www.facebook.com/centerforsocialaction).

Live opera returns to CCP in December

AFTER more than two years, live opera returns at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) main theater with Puccini’s monumental opera, Turandot. The Puccini opera’s gala night will be on Dec. 9, with a matinee on Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. Zenaida “Nedy” Tantoco, one of the producers representing Rustan’s Group of Companies, said she decided to tie up with the CCP in time for the celebration of the 60th year of the Philippine-Italian Association (PIA). “Presenting Turandot by Puccini would be an appropriate way to further promote Italian arts and culture in the Philippines and in the process raise funds for PIA,” she said in a statement. Italian Director Maestro Vincenzo Grisostomi Travaglini, who also directed Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor at the CCP in 2020, will arrive early November to direct. Three Korean singers lead the cast namely tenor James Lee as Calaf, soprano Lilla Lee as Princess Turandot and bass Jinsu Lee as Timur, the exiled Tartar king. Soprano Rachelle Gerodias sings the role of Liu, Byeong In Park plays Ping the Grand Chancellor, with tenor Ivan Nery as Pong, the Grand Intendant. Also in the cast are tenor Nomher Nival as Emperor Altoum and baritone Greg de Leon as Mandarino. Valentino Favoino will lead the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra along with choral ensembles of the Viva Voce Voice Lab. Members of the opera dance ensembles will come from the ranks of Alice Reyes Dance Philippines. Ticket prices range from P1,500 to P6,000. For ticket reservation and inquiries contact Lulu Casas at 0917-570-8301 or lgcasas@rgoc.com.ph; Maricar Alamodin at 0917-538-4508 or esalamodin@rgoc.com.ph; Rustan’s Makati at 8813-3739 loc. 280; Rustan’s Shangri-la at 8633-4636 loc. 400; Rustan’s Alabang at 8850-5592; Rustan’s Gateway at 8931-2460; the CCP Box Office at 8832-3704; TicketWorld at 8891-9999; and SM Tickets at 8470-2222 or 0917-870-2222.