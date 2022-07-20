Arts & Culture (07/20/22)

1 of 9

Ambrocio Mallari holds first solo show

SIXTY-five-year-old artist Ambrocio Mallari mounts his first solo art exhibition entitled “Nostalgia: Ode to Art Journey” at the Robinsons Land ARTablado, Level 3 of the Robinsons Galleria. The artworks in the collection are primarily inspired by iconic pop culture figures from the past. The exhibition is open from July 16 to 31.

Kaida presents group art exhibition

“ALIGAGA” is a group exhibition presented by Kaida Contemporary, that focuses on themes of stress, and anxious anticipation. “Aligaga” features works by Mark Arcamo, Arnold Bornios, Melvin Culaba, Raphael David, Caloy Gernale, Neil Pasilan, Kirby Roxas, Jojit Solano, Angelo Tabije, David Ryan Viray, and Jose Tence Ruiz. The exhibit will be on view from July 18 to 31, with an Artist’s Reception on July 18 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the ArtistSpace at Ground Level, Ayala Museum Annex, Makati Ave. corner De La Rosa St., Greenbelt Park, Makati City. For queries on the exhibition, contact Kaida Contemporary at kaida529@yahoo.com.ph, 0927-929-7129, and 7940-8196.

Exhibit looks at art and disability

IN time for the 44th National Disability Prevention and Rehabilitation Week, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts opened a special exhibit dubbed, “Arts and Disability 20/20: Artful Connection in the Time of Pandemic”. The exhibit features artwork from at least 90 artists, selected by University of the Philippines Fine Arts Professor Amos V. Manlangit. It is on view at the Farmer’s Plaza Atrium in Araneta City, Cubao, Quezon City from July 18 to 23.

Participants for VLF Writing Fellowship in Visayas

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines has announced the fellows accepted to the Virgin Labfest (VLF) Writing Fellowship Program in the Visayas which will take place on July 19-31 in Bacolod City. They are Archel G. Barayoga, Jasper John V. Cabra, Faye Lisette P. Gachon, Nicole Garganera, Pnuema Lorena C. Lorenzo, Jim Benedict D. Lubrico, Rocky O. Nicor, and Daveson E. Torculas. The Virgin Labfest Writing Fellowship Program in the Visayas is a two-week mentorship program on the study and practice of dramatic writing for the stage. Participants will attend lectures, discussions, and workshops on playwriting and script critiquing. They will also be given the opportunity to participate in the talkback and interaction with known playwrights and directors. The eight fellows accepted to the program will be mentored by multi-award-winning playwright Glenn Sevilla Mas, and will be given access to past festival plays as part of their mentorship. The Fellowship Program will conclude in a staged reading of the fellows’ works, directed by Dennis Marasigan, which will take place at the Negros Museum on July 31, 6:30 p.m.

The Empty Chair Project reprised

CONTINUING its advocacy for mental health and the need for dialogue about depression, grief, and other related issues, The Empty Chair Project is continued by the Visual Arts Helping Hands Foundation, Inc. in collaboration with Art Lounge Manila. With over 58 artists contributing to this effort, the project not only hopes to bring art and healing together, but also raise funds for the art community’s medical needs. The Empty Chair Project runs until July 30 at Art Lounge Manila, at the Podium, Ortigas Center.

USTPH announces new, upcoming titles

THE UST Publishing House (USTPH) is set to launch new titles in the coming weeks. The books include Mga Screenplays ni Ricky Lee Vol. 1: Brutal, Moral, Karnal, Chuckberry Pascual’s Filipino translation of Ilustrado by Miguel Syjuco, an anthology entitled Shooting the Zombie Apocalypse by U Z Eliserio, and Duterte Watch: Descent into Authoritarianism by Vergel Santos, among others. The new releases will be available through the USTPH Shopee and Lazada stores soon. For updates and sale announcements, follow the USTPH social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram (@ustpublishinghouse). For other inquiries, send an e-mail to publishing.bookstore@ust.edu.ph.

Group show at ARTablado

FIFTEEN artists from Taytay, Rizal showcase some of their latest works that encompass different artistic styles from portraits, surrealism, impressionism, and abstractionism, in ARTablado’s latest exhibit “Balintataw”. Balintataw means imagination and there is abundance of it in this exhibition by the members of Tropang Pintor ng Taytay. The participating artists are: self-taught artist Linda Ang; Fashion Institute of the Philippines fashion consultant Chino del Pilar; 73-year-old sculptor Fernando Javellano; photorealistic painter Ana Lacampuenga-Pellejera; self-taught artist Reggie Lim; multidisciplinary artist Jerel Limayo; animator Joji Limayo; multi-awarded artist and photographer Ronald Limayo; architectural designer Gerry Marasigan; portraitist Jonalyn Villar-Montero; UP graduate Victor Olano; self-taught artist John Perry Pellejera; tattoo artist Butch Reyes; a teacher who won first place in the 17th GSIS Art Competition James Sanorjo, Jr.; and, multi-awarded artist Ponciano Zapanta. “Balintataw” runs until July 31 at Robinsons Place Antipolo’s ARTablado.