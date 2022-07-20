TEATRO Europa, the first European theater festival in the country, returns for its third edition in a hybrid setup.

Focusing on classic and contemporary pieces from various European Member States, the festival will now be a mix of virtual and physical performances, with the on-site shows to be held on July 23 at the Rizal Park Open-Air Auditorium.

The festival is a presentation of the European Union (EU) Delegation to the Philippines, together with EU Member States, its cultural institutes and partner Universities. Eighteen universities nationwide (11 from Luzon, three from Visayas, and four from Mindanao) will be participating in the festival.

Presented by Teatro de Letran of Colegio de San Juan de Letran, the Irish play Philadelphia, Here I Come! by Brian Friel is the festival’s opening performance.

Virtual and physical performances will run from July 23 to Aug. 20 with re-runs from Aug. 22 to Sept. 5. This year, eight plays will be performed on-site while 10 will be staged online and seven performances live streamed in the official Facebook Page of Teatro Europa @TeatroEuropaPH.

This year, the performances are:

1. Colegio de San Juan de Letran’s Teatro de Letran with Philadelphia, Here I Come by Brian Friel of Ireland adapted into Piladelpiya, Hirrr ay Kammm!

2. Colegio San Augustin’s Kanlaon Theater Guild with The Elegance of the Molecule by Petr Zelenka of the Czech Republic.

3. Meridian International Business Arts and Technology (MINT) College’s MINTeatro with La Mandragola (The Mandrake) by Niccolò Machiavelli of Italy.

4. Mapúa University’s Mapúa Tekno Teatro with Antigone in Molenbeek by Stefan Hertmans of Belgium.

5. Xavier University – Ateneo de Cagayan’s The Xavier Stage with A Matter of Husbands by Ferenc Molnar of Hungary, adapted into Give Me Back My Husband!

6. Saint Louis University’s Tanghalang SLU with Fuente Ovejuna by Lope de Vega of Spain.

7. Mindanao State University – General Santos’ Basic Institute for Dramatic Arts with The Madman and the Nun by Stanislaw Ignacy Witkiewicz of Poland, adapted into Straitjacketed.

8. Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela’s PLV-BACSTAGE with A Doll’s House by Henrik Ibsen of Denmark.

9. Jose Rizal Memorial State University – Dapitan Campus’ Teyatro Dasuliman with Miss Julie by August Strindberg of Sweden.

10. Rizal Technological University’s RTU Dulaang Rizalia with Lysistrata by Aristophanes of Greece.

11. Jose Rizal University’s Teatro Rizal with The Fourposter by Jan de Hartog of the Netherlands.

12. Asian Institute of Maritime Studies’ Layag Collective with The Bus by Stanislav Stratiev of Bulgaria.

13. Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Marikina’s Batlaya Theater Guild with The Master by Hermann Bahr of Austria.

14. Arellano University’s Teatro Arellano with The Evangelists by Alina Mungiu-Pippidi of Romania.

15. University of the East’s UE Drama Company with Cutting a Cake by Christoffer Mellgren of Finland.

16. La Salle University’s LSU Teatro Guindegan with Auto da Alma (The Soul’s Journey) by Gil Vicente of Portugal adapted into Padayon.

17. University of San Agustin – Iloilo’s USA Little Theater with Rosemarie the Cow by Andri Beyeler of Germany, adapted into Baka-Baka.

18. University of St. La Salle – Bacolod’s USLS Maskara Theater Ensemble with Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett of France, re-imagined into Good.

For more information and complete play schedules, visit www.facebook.com/TeatroEuropaPH.