A POPULAR free music event celebrated in 130 countries around the world is going back live after hosting online editions over the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippine edition — Fête de la Musique PH — will have a series of live celebrations across Metro Manila, Palawan, Baguio, Cebu, and Siargao from June 21 to 28.

This year’s music festival is titled “Tara Allez!” or “let’s go!” in both colloquial Filipino (tara) and French (allez). In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Franco-Phil bilateral relations, it will feature new collaborations between artists from the Philippines and France. It also aims to harness the healing power of music, forge new friendships, and build and support communities.

“We’re excited to bring the Fête de la Musique celebrations back to the beautiful places of the Philippines,” Executive Director of Alliance Française de Manille Xavier Leroux said in a statement. “This year’s festivities will find us rediscovering the joys of live and in-person music once again.”

As part of Fête de la Musique’s continued partnership with the Department of Tourism (DoT), this year’s festivities will celebrate not only the artists and music from various parts of the country, but will also showcase the rich culture of some of the Philippines’ popular tourist destinations.

“Now that the Philippines is open to fully vaccinated individuals from all over the world, there’s no better time than now to explore our islands, and immerse in our vibrant arts, music, and culture,” DoT Assistant Secretary for Branding and Marketing Communications Howard Uyking said in a statement.

THE PERFORMANCES

On June 25, the main stage for Fête de la Musique 2022 will be at the Puerta Real Gardens, Intramuros, Manila, and will feature performances from the Cheats, The Itchyworms, Lola Amour, Anima Tierra, and a special number by Brass Pas Pas Pas Pas featuring Curtismith, Toni B., Faye Yupano, and Zsaris.

Fête PH 2022 has teamed up with various partners across the archipelago to support their own physical Fete-stivities such as Lokal Lab for the Siargao stage on June 21 at the Santa Fe Beachfront Playground; Kalye Artisano x Lio Estate for the El Nido stages on June 26 and 28 at El Nido, Palawan; and Melt Records x Alliance Francaise de Cebu for the Cebu stages on June 25 at Draft Punk and June 26 in La Vie.

French artists Marc Fichel, DJ Blutch, and Maxime Cozic will be flying in from Paris to perform around the country.

Singer-songwriter and pianist Marc Fichel will perform at the Sofitel hotel in Pasay City on June 23. Mr. Fichel will also be performing at the main stage in Intramuros on June 25 in a collaboration with The Voice Teens grand winner Cydel Gabutero; and alongside Palawan-based musicians in El Nido on June 26.

DJ Blutch, known for his abstract hip hop and house mixes with video mapping will also perform in Sofitel on June 24, and at the main stage in Intramuros on June 25 in a collaboration with a surprise Filipino movement act. He will be joining Cebu-based musicians on June 26.

Dancer and choreographer Maxime Cozic will perform an 18-minute solo piece and in collaboration with embodiment artist Dona Tumacder-Esteban and improvisational drum circle Bathala Na at the final Fête PH 2022 stage in Kalye Artisano in Lio Estate, Palawan, on June 28.

In addition, Fête de la Musique has once again partnered with over 30 independently produced pocket stages in Metro Manila to simultaneously feature various genres and musical moods on June 24.

The participating venues include Alchemy Bistro Bar, Archipelago Makati, Boogie, Braiser’s The Village Cafe in Parañaque, Commune, Craven’s Bar and Restaurant, Dear Adam Sweet Lucy, Elements Boutique Hotel, Futur:st, H&J Restaurant, Kampai, La Collina, Leisure HQ, OTO, Pardon My French, Pura Vida Manila, Saguaro Bar & Cafe, Skinny Mike’s Sports Bar in BGC, The Apartment, The Green Door, The Astbury, The Social on Ebro, The Spirits Library, Topic, Thumbayan Grill, White Banana, WYP, and Z Hostel.

Some performers include Basically Saturday Night, Johnny Alegre, Ean Mayor of UDD, Coffeebreak Island with Bing Austria and Tuesday Vargas, Tropical Depression, Apartel, Mulan, and Samantha Nicole.

Fête de la Musique also partnered with Funkybeat Entertainment, a music production company led by Francis De Veyra, to produce and compose an anthem for this year’s celebrations.

Fete de la Musique in the Philippines 2022 is presented by Alliance Française de Manille, in partnership with the Embassy of France and B Side Productions, and co-organized by the Department of Tourism.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/FetePH/. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman