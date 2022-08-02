Artists and music fans collaborate on songs

1 of 2

THIS year, six Filipino artists each co-wrote and produced a song with a music fan on the sixth season of Coke Studio Philippines, with the results out in the Fan Collaborated Coke Studio EP.

Coke Studios was inspired from the function of a music studio, where artists produce music.

“Through Coke Studio Philippines, we have been uplifting lives and empowering the local music scene by reuniting music artists and their fans to create one music, one sound,” said Cesar Gangoso, Frontline Marketing Director, East Region, Coca-Cola ASEAN and South Pacific, at an online press launch on July 20.

“We are proud to say that since it was launched in 2017, we have been able to establish Coke Studio as one of the biggest music platforms where diversity, fusion, and unity of artists, producers, and fans are at its core,” he said.

“One of the things fans always request is to collaborate with their favorite music artists,” Mr. Gangoso said of this year’s concept. “We want to involve music fans and we want to make the process of creation accessible to music fans.”

This season’s Coke Studio artists are hip-hop artist and rapper Shanti Dope, singers and social media influencers Arthur Nery and Adie, pop rock band The Juans, all-girl pop group BINI, and singer and rapper KZ Tandingan.

In June, these artists’ fans were invited to write, produce, and remix songs through the Coke Fan Fusion challenges. Through social media, fans submitted their entries for a chance to co-create the final song with their favorite artists. The six singles and the episodes on the creation of the songs are being released weekly until Aug. 30.

DIFFERENT STORIES

The songs have different themes and stories.

Shanti Dope’s song, “Day Onez,” reminisces about childhood; the Juans’ “Diskarte” is about Filipino resourcefulness, and Arthur Nery’s “Sing” talks about appreciating those who selflessly rise up for others.

BINI’s “Love Yourself” is, according to the group, about body positivity, since girl groups are expected to conform to a standard physical appearance. Adie’s “Tinatangi” speaks of expressing feelings for a loved one; and KZ Tandingan’s “Sabi-Sabi” is about being unapologetic.

“There is always something that you want to do but you don’t because people are always saying that you can’t and not doing it at all and not even trying. This is about taking that power back,” Ms. Tandingan said of her song.

The Coke Studio episodes will be available on YouTube and Spotify on the following dates: Shanti Dope’s “Day Onez” on July 23, Arthur Nery’s “Sing” on July 30, BINI’s “Love Yourself” on Aug. 6, The Juan’s “Diskarte” on Aug. 13, Adie’s “Tinatangi” on Aug. 20, and KZ’s “Sabi-Sabi” on Aug. 30.

The full episodes are available on https://www.youtube.com/c/CokeStudioPH/featured. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman