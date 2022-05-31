Anne Curtis ends hiatus with comeback concert

ANNE Curtis makes her comeback to the concert stage in Luv-Anne: The Comeback at Resorts World Manila’s (RWM) Newport Performing Arts Theater on June 11.

Four years since her last concert and three years since welcoming her first child, taking a break in Australia and spending time with her family during lockdown, Ms. Curtis said that she is ready to start working again.

“Luv-Anne was originally… supposed to be a digital concert,” Ms. Curtis said during an online press conference on May 25. “It made sense to do an online concert back then because everyone was at home. And then more so because another lockdown happened.”

Ms. Curtis added that the production team waited for a period of normalcy to push through with a live concert.

“I had visited Resorts World, I sat on the stage to have a feel of it, kung kaya ko siya (If I could manage it),” Ms. Curtis said. “It felt it was the right amount of people I could be comfortable performing live with. I feel like it is a great way to reintroduce this world to me.”

According to a press release, Ms. Curtis’ concert includes “birit* songs numbers” and “palaban** fashion” renditions of popular international and OPM hits, and special guest performances.

“I’ve been doing dance rehearsal twice to thrice a week just to get movement in my body again. I’ve been doing band rehearsals and voice lessons,” Ms. Curtis said of preparations.

The concert is directed by Paolo Valenciano, with creative direction by Georcelle Dapat-Sy, and musical direction by Louie Ocampo.

For the upcoming show, Ms. Curtis has been training with Singer, voice professor, and singing voice therapist Katherine Frances Valdellon Molina (better known as Kitchy Molina).

“Nakapahinga talaga yung voice ko, gumanda… (My voice was well rested, it improved…),” she said. “I won’t say sobrang ganda pero may improvement. (I won’t say it’s super nice but there is improvement).

Luv-Anne: The Comeback is produced by Frontrow Theatre Management in cooperation with Resorts World Manila and Viva Artists Agency. Tickets are now available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets and range in price from P2,500 to P10,000. For inquiries, call Viva (0908-814-4601), Ticketworld (8891-9999), or SM Tickets (8470-2222). For more information about Luv-Anne: The Comeback and RWM’s entertainment schedule, visit www.rwmanila.com. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman

* Sustained high notes while singing.

** Combative