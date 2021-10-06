THE Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) said it finalized the terms for the rehabilitation of two turbine units of Angat Hydroelectric Power Plant in Norzagaray, Bulacan.

The MWSS Corporate Office said the Rehabilitation, Operation and Maintenance Agreement with Angat Hydropower Corp. (AHC) was signed on Sept. 28, involving the modernization of the plant’s auxiliary turbine units no. 4 and 5.

“It is an important water security legacy project harmonizing and maximizing the use of the structures shared by the operators of water supply and power supply in Metro Manila, in Angat Dam,” the MWSS said in a statement Wednesday.

The MWSS said the two turbine units are old and have been inoperable since 2013.

Auxiliary turbine unit no. 4 entered service in June 1986 with a capacity of 10 megawatts (MW), while turbine unit no. 5 began operating in January 1993 with a capacity of 18 MW.

According to the MWSS, the Angat Hydroelectric Power Plant is owned by AHC except for the two auxiliary turbine units.

“Under the agreement, MWSS will retain ownership of its assets, including its water rights. AHC will operate the facilities on a commercial basis and will be responsible for all capital maintenance. A single operator for the Angat Hydroelectric Power Plant will not complicate operations, but will actually ensure continuous water supply,” then-MWSS Chairman Reynaldo V. Velasco said during the signing.

Mr. Velasco vacated his position as MWSS Chairman and Acting Administrator on Sept. 30 as he will running for a seat in the House of Representatives in 2022 under the Philippine National Police Retirees Association, Inc. party-list.

Mr. Velasco was replaced by Leonor C. Cleofas.

Once completed, the MWSS said the turbines will provide additional power to the Luzon grid, which will help lower power costs.

“There will be a more sustainable energy generation mix and lower dependency on carbon fuels such as coal and gas, which the country imports, and additional taxes generated for the government from the operation of the Angat Hydroelectric Power Plant,” the MWSS said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave