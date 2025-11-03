AGRICULTURE Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) bid to modernize major fishports under the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA) has the potential to transform traditional fishing hubs into modern agri-fishery business centers.

Speaking at the Navotas Business Conference, Mr. Laurel was quoted in a DA statement as calling the city “the fishing capital of the Philippines” whose entrepreneurship and innovation can be replicated in other regions.

Mr. Laurel said modernization will upgrade ports, cold storage facilities, and logistics systems to make fish landing sites more competitive. Each improvement opens opportunities for local businesses while improving incomes of fisheries workers.

The modernization will ensuring that landed fish is properly handled, preserved, and sold at competitive prices.

The PFDA manages regional ports and oversees the development of 136 sites under the Municipal Fish Ports Program.

Mr. Laurel said the program’s priorities are building climate-resilient infrastructure, promoting science-based practices, and stabilizing logistics and supply chains.

“Resilience means having systems that can adapt and recover quickly. We want every port, especially Navotas, to not just bounce back after a disaster, but to forge ahead stronger and smarter,” he said.

Mr. Laurel said that investments in newer facilities should be aimed at empowering food producers, streamlining supply chains, and ensuring safe, affordable, and nutritious food.