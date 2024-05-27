FISH landed at regional fishports (RFPs) in April amounted to 60,256.88 metric tons (MT) in April, up 34.6% year on year, the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA) said.

In a statement, the PFDA said the April total was “the highest fish unloading in the recorded history of PFDA and a 9% increase from the March unloading,” it added.

The General Santos Fishport Complex reported deliveries of 28,027.19 MT, up 21% from a year earlier.

Deliveries at the Navotas fishport totaled 23,344.29 MT during the month, against 23,149.47 MT a year earler.

Both fishports reported record deliveries during April.

The PFDA said that the Lucena Fishport landed 3,152.15 MT, while Bulan Fishport in Sorsogon received 2,030.36 MT.

The sole PFDA fishing complex in Visayas, the Iloilo fishport, landed 2,570.82 MT in April.

It added that the Zamboanga Fishport and the Davao Fishport landed 752.43 MT and 307.03 MT respectively.

The PFDA said that Sual Fishport in Pangasinan reported deliveries of 69.93 MT, while the Camaligan Fishport in Camarines Sur reported 2.68 MT. “All RFPs experienced a significant jump in their month-on-month records,” it added.

Fish volumes rose 9% from a month earlier. — Adrian H. Halili