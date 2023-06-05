THE Department of Agriculture (DA), through the National Livestock Program, said it will distribute livestock and poultry-growing grants worth up to P2.5 million to targeted small-farmer beneficiaries.

In a memorandum circular dated June 2, the DA laid out the distribution procedures for the Livestock Economic Enterprise Development (LEED) program, which aims “to strengthen the contribution of the livestock and poultry sub-sectors in increasing the income of small-hold farmers.”

Grants for chicken and duck farmers will include 500 hens, 100 roosters or drakes, housing, incubators with hatchers, starting feed, and biologics. Chicken farmers will receive up to P2 million and duck farmers P1.875 million.

Beef cattle and carabao farmers are to receive P1.5 million each, with the grants to include 20 animals, a forage chopper and silage bags, and biologics.

Goat or sheep farmers will receive 25 does or ewes, two bucks or rams, housing, forage chopper, and biologics worth P2.5 million.

Rabbit growers are eligible for up to P1 million, which the package to include 200 animals, housing, feed, and biologics.

“Budget allocation per package may change in the following fiscal year due to price increase in the project components. The number of animals stated in this Guideline is the minimum number of animals for procurement,” the DA said.

The LEED program will be implemented by the DA Regional Field Offices in partnership with eligible and qualified farmers’ cooperatives and associations and local government units. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera