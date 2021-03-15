adidas Originals launches R.Y.V. Collection

AS PART of the Watch Us Move campaign, adidas Originals recently released its R.Y.V. Collection.

R.Y.V., which translates to “Raise Your Voice,” is a collection that was specially designed to encourage movement of all kinds. It is in line with the bigger Watch Us Move campaign, which is a long-term, brand-wide campaign created to better support all women by championing freedom of expression. Adidas said the campaign was inspired by the multiplicity of perspectives and a result of an extensive listening and research process with the end view of uniting women.

The R.Y.V. collection features tracksuits, tank tops, gym bags, and swimsuits, as well as carefully crafted updates to iconic adidas silhouettes: the Forum FSH W, Forum Plus W, Ozweego W, Choigo W, and Superstar W.

Among those giving a face to the campaign and collection is South Korean pop group Blackpink.

Also on board are Berlin-based roller skater Olumi Janta and multidisciplinary dancer Lucia Leonce, and London-based dancer Megan Charles.

The adidas Originals R.Y.V. collection arrived early this month and is available through adidas.com/watchusmove and select retailers. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo