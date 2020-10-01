A fighting spirit amid the crisis

Kiefer Ravena believes the Filipino will thrive through the pandemic

After a long break from the court, renowned athlete and Cocolife brand ambassador Kiefer Ravena was set to get back in the action after he was appointed as the captain of the Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball team last January. But then the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic suddenly entered the country, putting almost everything to a stop — from outdoor activities right to sporting events.

But the pandemic does not stop anybody from becoming part of the solution using whatever resources they have, Mr. Ravena realized. As he adapts in the crisis off the court, he did his share in helping and in bringing hope to his fellow Filipinos. In his own little way, he has been serving as a good teammate for his family, his community, and his nation.

He believes that the fighting spirit of the Filipino will carry the nation through this ongoing pandemic, as long as Filipinos work together to heal and recover as one.

Likewise, Cocolife, the leading Filipino-owned stock life insurance company, believes in the Filipino — their dreams, aspirations, and goals in life. With its complete array of life insurance, non-life insurance, healthcare, and mutual fund products, Cocolife is ready to help clients achieve their goals, whatever circumstances that might get in their way, including COVID-19.

“Our brand ambassador, basketball pro Kiefer Ravena, has always been focused on his goals — on the court and as a young man,” Atty. Jose Martin A. Loon, president and chief executive officer of Cocolife, said. “He tells us that he earnestly believes in the importance of investing in one’s health, education, savings, and retirement. As successful as he is now, Kiefer’s dreams are the same as yours and ours.”

As Cocolife believes in Filipinos, its wide range of services help them plan for a future where these dreams are triumphantly achieved.

When planning for your future, have someone who believes in your dreams. Explore Cocolife’s insurance and investment plans by visiting their website, www.cocolife.com.