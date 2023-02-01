JAKARTA — Indonesia saw 5.47 million foreign visitors in 2022, more than three times than in the previous year and above the government’s target as global travel recovers, data from the statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian country had targeted 3.6 million visitors last year.

December saw 895,120 foreign arrivals, a 36.19% increase from the month before.

Several international events held in the country including the Group of 20 (G-20) summit and the MotoGP race gave a boost to foreign arrivals, said statistics bureau chief, Margo Yuwono.

Indonesia started to ease its COVID-19 travel curbs in late 2021, but despite the jump in foreign arrivals last year, the numbers remained below pre-pandemic levels of 16.1 million visitors in 2019. — Reuters