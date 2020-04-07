Visita Iglesia goes virtual

As the Luzon-wide community quarantine made Visita Iglesia, or the tradition of visiting seven churches on Maundy Thursday, physically impossible, Google announced that Catholics who still want to visit churches may do so virtually as Google Maps provides a 360-degree view of select churches nationwide.

“This Holy Week, people can virtually visit historical churches from the safety of their own homes through Google Maps. It has a useful feature called Street View that provides a 360-degree view of destinations so users can explore churches as if they are there,” Google Philippines said in a statement.

To use Street View on desktop/laptop, open Google Maps and input a destination then drag the Pegman (the yellow person icon) located at the bottom right of the screen to the chosen destination. For those using mobile phones, input the destination and tap on the place marker.

(It looks better on desktops/laptops.)

Here are some of the churches that can be visited digitally:

SAN AGUSTIN CHURCH, INTRAMUROS, MANILA









Located inside the historic walled city of Intramuros, San Agustin Church is considered to be the oldest stone church in the Philippines. It has gone through multiple renovations throughout its history. Now, it stands tall with its beautiful facade and interiors and has become one of the most visited stops during Visita Iglesia season.

THE MINOR BASILICA AND METROPOLITAN CATHEDRAL OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPCION, MANILA

Better known as the Manila Cathedral, this cathedral and basilica is dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary. During Visita Iglesia, many families and devotees would include this church in their visits. It has had three historic apostolic visits, with the most memorable one from Pope Francis who also held his first Papal Mass in the country here back in 2015.

OUR LADY OF THE ABANDONED PARISH, STA. ANA, MANILA

This 300-year-old church has become an important heritage site in the streets of Sta. Ana, Manila. There are many notable fixtures and historical ornaments inside the church including the revered image of its patron, Our Lady of the Abandoned, which was created in Valencia, Spain in 1713.

DARAGA CHURCH, ALBAY

Originally established as a temporary settlement for the residents of Cagsawa during the Mayon Volcano eruption of 1814, Daraga Church has been renovated countless times and is a popular place of worship in Albay province. This religious building also contains several sections that are considered National Cultural Treasures.

ST. JAMES THE APOSTLE PARISH, PAMPANGA

Also known as Betis Church, St. James The Apostle has also been called the “Sistine Chapel of the Philippines.” Thanks to its intricately painted ceilings. Look up its dome and you will see images of several Catholic saints. Because of its rich art and interior design, the church is recognized by the National Museum as a National Cultural Treasure.

SAINT GREGORY THE GREAT PARISH CHURCH, MAJAYJAY

Standing at one of the oldest sites of early Catholicism in Laguna, Saint Gregory The Great Parish has a rich history dating back 1571 and contains antique displays of several saints and old liturgical objects. This was also declared as a National Cultural Treasure by the National Museum.

BASÍLICA MENOR DEL SANTO NIÑO, CEBU

This simple church was declared a basilica by Pope Paul VI in 1965 and was recognized as a symbol of the birth and growth of Christianity in the Philippines. Today, it is one of the must visit churches during Visita Iglesia for devotees in the province. It also houses some important relics, furniture, and documents dating back to the 17th century in its in-house museum.

SAN PEDRO CATHEDRAL, DAVAO

Located at the heart of Davao City, San Pedro Cathedral is the city’s oldest church and is said to have been established by the first Spanish settlers in the province back in 1847. It currently serves as the seat of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Davao and is considered a National Cultural Treasure for its distinct architectural features, including its curved roof that resembles a vinta carrying a cross at the helm.

















