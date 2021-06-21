DAVAO CITY — Listed firm Golden MV Holdings, Inc., the Villar group’s memorial park developer, has started working on its 6th project in Mindanao located in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

Anna Mae D. Escalante, south Mindanao cluster head of the Golden Haven brand, said the upcoming park will be a seven-hectare complex along the new bypass road in the city.

“Golden Haven has always been known for its picturesque landscaped gardens. You can also expect the same lush greeneries and fresh air at Golden Haven Tagum,” she told BusinessWorld in an online interview.

She added that the greenery will blend with Tagum’s palm tree-lined highways.

The company develops and sells memorial lots as well as builds and operates columbarium facilities across the Philippines. It currently has 35 developments in 32 locations.

Its projects in Mindanao are located in Zamboanga City, Cagayan de Oro City, Bukidnon, South Cotabato, and General Santos City.

Ms. Escalante said the company’s memorial parks attract buyers not just for family use but also as an investment.

“We have investors who are not even from the city where our park is located. The high-value appreciation of our lots makes it attractive to investors,” she said. — Maya M. Padillo