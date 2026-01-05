SAIC MOTOR PHILIPPINES, INC. (SMPI), official distributor of MG vehicles in the Philippines, recently announced the appointment of Wei Wei Zhang as its new president. He replaces Felix Jiang, the pioneering SMPI president, who will be reassigned to MG Australia.

In a release, SMPI said that “Felix Jiang led SMPI for the past three years, playing a crucial role in establishing MG as a key player in the Philippine automotive market. Under his leadership, MG Philippines not only achieved record-breaking sales in 2024 and secured segment leadership in the 1.5L sedan category, but also maintained its position as a solid mainstay, consistently ranking among the top 10 automotive brands in the country.”

MG Philippines now has a wide portfolio of vehicles — encompassing petrol and diesel internal combustion engines, hybrids, and fully electric vehicles. The company added that under Mr. Jiang’s tenure, the company strengthened the “nationwide presence of the MG brand.”

Mr. Zhang was president of MG Indonesia and, later, was part of the ASEAN Partner Group at SAIC Motor’s Shanghai headquarters — overseeing all ASEAN markets. He is said to have been instrumental in “driving growth and strategic initiatives across multiple Southeast Asian markets.”

“We are deeply grateful to Mr. Jiang for his visionary leadership and significant contributions to MG Philippines’ success,” said MG Philippines Vice-President Karl Magsuci. “At the same time, we are confident that Mr. Zhang’s experience, regional insight, and strategic vision will lead MG Philippines into its next phase of growth, further strengthening our commitment to delivering innovative, sustainable mobility solutions to our customers.”