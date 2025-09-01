Twin stars

1 of 4

UAAGI inaugurates flagship showrooms for BAIC and Lynk & Co

MULTI-BRAND AUTO DISTRIBUTOR United Asia Automotive Group, Inc. (UAAGI) recently inaugurated its new flagship dealerships for its two upscale brands, BAIC and Lynk & Co. Owned and operated by Beatitude Auto Group, the state-of-the-art showrooms and service centers are located at 931 to 933 EDSA southbound, Brgy. Philam, right across TriNoma in Quezon City.

Present at the inauguration ceremony were local government officials led by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, UAAGI Chairman Rommel Sytin, UAAGI Vice-Chairman Kenneth Sytin, dealer principal Vincent Licup, UAAGI Director for Sales and Marketing Timothy Sytin, and Lynk & Co Philippines Managing Director Franz Decloedt.

Premium SUV, crossover, and 4×4 enthusiasts, as well as hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and EV buyers may now visit the expansive twin six-car showrooms, which are open Mondays to Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sundays and holidays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — for both sales and after-sales services.

Both North EDSA dealerships are designed as “one-stop shops” for BAIC and Lynk & Co owners and future customers, where sales, after-sales, and fully equipped service centers with highly trained specialists (separate for each brand) are all under one roof.

The spacious facilities are built to global showroom standards and feature a coffee bar where customers can relax in comfortable lounges, and a merchandise display where visitors can browse and shop a wide range of lifestyle products. The showrooms offer a premium atmosphere that allows visitors to experience both brand’s range of vehicles while enjoying a pleasant and relaxing customer experience.

Test drives for select BAIC and Lynk & Co models are available, giving customers the opportunity to experience the upmarket brands’ performance and comfort firsthand. Complementing the world-class lineup are the brands’ confidence-inspiring after-sales programs, which offer a 150,000-km or five-year warranty and 200,000-km or eight-year warranty (whichever comes first) for hybrids and EVs.

During the launch event, guests were treated to the exclusive premiere of BAIC’s latest brand campaign featuring BAIC’s brand ambassador Ian Veneracion, promoting its latest and most exciting vehicle lineup.

Lynk & Co also had its brand-specific program, which saw the unveiling of the new 08 EM-P plug-in hybrid premium SUV. Members of Lynk & Co’s global team including East Asia Regional Director Jeff Cao, Country Manager Victor Shu, Marketing Manager Lyn Ruan, and Assistant Manager Luca Shi were present at the inauguration as well.

“The opening of Lynk & Co North EDSA is more than a milestone — it’s a bold step toward redefining mobility in the Philippines,” said Mr. Cao. “The Lynk & Co 08 EM-P reflects our vision for the next generation, blending power, refinement, and advanced electrification for an unparalleled driving experience. In partnership with UAAGI, we’ve created a destination where innovation meets aspiration, and where every journey moves us toward a future without boundaries,” he added.

Timothy Sytin emphasized the significance of the launch, saying, “Today marks a significant milestone as we open the doors to our flagship dealership in North EDSA. Lynk & Co is a global premium brand that has been making waves internationally for its sophisticated design, advanced technology, and attainable prices. And now, we’re bringing that same standard to the Philippines. The unveiling of the Lynk & Co 08 EM-P represents a new benchmark for premium hybrid mobility in the country, offering up to 1,400 kilometers of range and exceptional efficiency without compromising on comfort, quality, or style.”

Meanwhile, BAIC North EDSA is the fifth dealership for the brand to officially open this year, bringing the total number to 13.

From rugged, true 4×4 SUVs built for real off-road adventures to stylish and versatile crossovers designed for the urban jungle, BAIC offers models that appeal to executives, entrepreneurs, and next-generation explorers alike. The impressive range includes the B80 Wagon, B60 Beaumont, B40 Ragnar, B30e Dune and X55 Verve Sport, along with newly launched additions such as the B40 Pro TrailMaster and B60e Beaumont rEV, all reflecting the brand’s dedication to cutting-edge technology, robust capability, and sustainability.

With bold design, spacious comfort, and powerful yet efficient petrol, diesel, hybrid, and electrified performance, BAIC continues to redefine the SUV experience in the Philippines.

Lynk & Co North EDSA, meanwhile, brings the number of Lynk & Co dealerships to six nationwide. Beatitude Auto Group is a multi-brand car dealership and service center that carries a variety of auto brands. With flagship showrooms for BAIC and Lynk & Co. in North EDSA, the group currently operates 11 dealerships across Metro Manila and Northern Luzon — with plans to expand to 20 by 2027 as part of its growth strategy.