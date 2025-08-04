1 of 4

All-new BMW M5 and BMW M5 Touring debut in the Philippines

GET READY for more fahrvergnügen.

That’s the German word for driving pleasure, certainly seen to be the order of the day for BMW which has always been known as a car meant to be driven by the owner.

Last week, SMC Asia Car Distributors Corp. brought in two more reasons to look forward to hitting the road — congested or otherwise. The seventh-generation BMW M5 sedan and its twin, the third-generation BMW M5 Touring (essentially its estate version), have been unveiled — similarly priced at P12.79 million.

Significant for the two is the debut of an electrified power plant — the M Hybrid drive system — predicated on a 4.4-liter M TwinPower Turbo V8 engine “tuned specifically” for the M5. The high-revving (up to 7,200rpm) internal combustion engine is paired with an electric motor, said to generate power instantly, to ensure instantaneous response while producing a combined 727hp and astounding 1,000Nm of torque. The driver realizes the performance promises of the potent power plant through an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. Top speed is a claimed 305kph with the M Driver’s Package.

In a release, BMW said it reinterprets the signature M high-performance car design. “A particularly high proportion of surfaces painted in body color and a black solid finish for the roof create a pure appearance to go with the familiar proportions of a Touring model. The all-new BMW M5 gets the M Carbon exterior package, which includes a carbon roof, mirrors and spoiler,” it explained.

Meanwhile, a model-specific side frame design features prominently flared wheel arches, muscular shoulders, and a long roofline to headline the “athletic appearance” of the M5 models.

Out in front, the M5s get large air intakes and a newly crafted BMW M kidney grille, which receives as standard the BMW Iconic Glow contour lighting. At the rear, slim rear lights extend into the car’s flanks, and vertical reflectors are positioned to the outer edges of the rear end and a two-section split diffuser with two pairs of exhaust tailpipes integrated to the left and right “emphasize the width and powerful stature” of the model.

A sports exhaust system “underscores the performance experience with a multi-faceted and emotionally enthralling engine note.” Electronically controlled, continuously adjustable flaps and the two pairs of dual tailpipes are the same equipment found in other M models.

IconicSounds Electric is the “acoustic accompaniment to the power delivery of the electric motor,” useful when the vehicle operates in all-electric mode. It additionally “generates an engaging track to highlight the arrival of extra electric power on top of the output from the V8 engine.”

All-electric performance can speed the BMW M5 models to a maximum of 140kph. Located low in the car, the high-voltage battery boasts 18.6kWh of usable energy for a pure-electric range of up to 69km for the sedan and a maximum of 67km for the Touring.

M xDrive provides a rear-biased setup “particularly pronounced” in 4WD Sport mode, although the driver can also opt for a 2WD mode. “This sends drive exclusively to the rear wheels with the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) system switched off, which will appeal to experienced drivers who prefer a performance experience of the pure-bred variety.”

A new M Hybrid button allows the driver to select between Hybrid and Electric modes, with eControl mode used for “effective brake energy recuperation and maintaining battery charge at a constant level.” M Drive Professional “adds Dynamic and Dynamic Plus modes to the mix, which prime the drive system and cooling system to keep output at a constantly high level or generate short bursts of maximum output during committed track driving.”

Aside from an M-specific control panel on the center console, the “progressive sportscar cockpit” of the all-new BMW M5 and BMW M5 Touring features a new, flat-bottomed M leather-wrapped steering wheel with illuminated M buttons, M multifunction seats with a wide range of electric adjustment and the BMW Widescreen Display which, like the standard BMW Head-Up Display, includes M-specific content. BMW Live Cockpit Professional has the BMW Maps navigation system and Augmented View function on the control display.

“In the Philippines, M will always hold a special place in our heart… (as the M5) redefines expectations in the high-performance segment,” stated SMC Asia Car Distributors Corp. President Spencer Yu in a speech. The M5 models have “literally every option included, (while being) effectively approximately 20% lower priced than the previous M5” on account of the relief provided by government policy with regard to electrified vehicles. Mr. Yu hopes this brings in “a whole new customer segment” for BMW in the country.

Buyers of the M5 will also get a portable flexi charger, five-year/200,000-km comprehensive BMW warranty, and an eight-year/120,000-km warranty for the electric battery.

For more information, visit https://www.bmw.com.ph/models/bmw-m5-sedan/ and https://www.bmw.com.ph/models/bmw-m5-touring/ or follow BMW’s social media channels. — Kap Maceda Aguila