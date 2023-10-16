Changan Philippines changes hands

1 of 5

Chinese auto brand distributorship in PHL now helmed by Inchcape

CHANGAN AUTO PHILIPPINES is flush with hope, excitement, and promise. That’s what a new beginning usually brings.

This fresh start is care of a partnership with London-based multinational automotive distribution and retail firm Inchcape (with the CATS Group of Companies here), which in turn widens its footprint in the country by tucking the Chinese car maker into its portfolio — a first in Asia-Pacific.

The new dispensation made its formal debut recently with a week-long display of its vehicles at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

In a speech, Changan International Corp. Vice-General Manager Tom Yin outlined the main targets of the brand as electrification, increased connectivity, and a so-called “vast ocean” plan that espouses the sale of 1.2 million cars outside of China by 2030.

For his part, Inchcape Philippines Managing Director Alex Hammett said that the global partnership with Changan, inked this year, successfully began in South America, and now promises “much better services” to the growing number of Changan customers in the Philippines. Present in 42 markets, Inchcape is poised to leverage its “industry-leading digital and data analytics capabilities based here in the Philippines,” continued Mr. Hammett. “(It’s here) where we have our digital center with over 650 employees working on digital solutions, AI (artificial intelligence), machine learning, cybersecurity, and so on.”

Changan will keep the existing lineup of vehicles made up of the Alsvin passenger car, the CS35 Plus SUV, the CS55 Plus SUV, the Uni-T, and Uni-K SUVs, according to new Changan Auto Philippines General Manager Maricar Parco. In fact, the new management team has already added a seven-seater SUV, the Changan X7 Plus, which marks the brand’s entry into the three-row segment. Priced at P1.58 million, the large SUV is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter Bluecore engine mated with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission with Tiptronic — delivering 185hp and 300Nm of torque.

“We are focusing on ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles and we’re seeing that in the market. Only a little over 200 electric vehicles have been sold,” declared Ms. Parco. “I know it will be inevitable. How much time we’re not sure yet, but at the moment the focus is on ICE and that’s what we’re offering currently.”

She expressed confidence that the Changan X7 Plus will do well in “a very strong segment in the industry,” and she looks to it being “a significant contributor for the last quarter of the year and next year.”

Meantime, Inchcape Philippines COO Francis Jonathan Ang conveyed bullishness with Changan saying, “It definitely fits into our product portfolio. Together, our ambition is to grow the brand in the Philippines, deliver exceptional customer services, an exceptional experience, and make sure that the partnership grows and is sustained — (while offering) better mobility for every Filipino.”

To reiterate, the Philippines effectively becomes the gateway for Inchcape’s Changan footprint in the region, following its Latin American conquests in Chile, Peru, Bolivia, and Costa Rica. Mr. Yin said the new distributor promises both change where it is needed, and continuity as well. “The philosophy is unchanged,” he maintained. “But there will be a better network, better price positions, and more products.”

Replying to a question from “Velocity,” the executive said that even as Changan is not looking at benchmarking itself against other Chinese auto marques already in the Philippines, the global aspiration is to become the number-one China-headquartered car maker and breach the top-10 list of global auto brands. Today, Changan is the top internal-combustion-engine-powered vehicle maker in China.

“We want to create values,” he continued. “We need to see what the customer needs — whether EVs or what. We are studying these and we have different solutions.” Significantly, the company also previewed the Changan S7 battery electric vehicle at the brand relaunch, although not yet officially available.

Added Ms. Parco, “We have a wide range of product models, and we will continue to broaden the lineup. With the Inchcape support and expertise, there will be a wealth of opportunities — from dealership expansion, to digital expansion. The Inchcape partnership brings a new sense of vigor.”

Changan plans to grow its Philippine network from 19 dealership locations to more than 30 “in the next couple of years,” concluded Ms. Parco.

For more information, visit www.changan.ph. Follow Changan Auto PH online on Facebook and @changanauto.ph on Instagram.