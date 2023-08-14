Audi dives deeper into electric

1 of 4

The ‘e-tron’ moniker makes its way into the flagship model lineup

THERE WAS a little bit of irony that just as the incessant rains of the last couple of weeks relented, Audi Philippines introduced a new offering by submerging it in knee-deep water. But we’ll get to that later.

Launched globally in the early part of the year, the Audi Q8 e-tron is the latest iteration of what previously simply known as the e-tron. This name change is crucial, for it signifies what is to come (see our interview below) — greater electrification for a brand which has surely been one of the pioneers of the space, particularly here in our country.

In a release, Audi Philippines described the nameplate as “(forming) part of Audi’s largest model offensive in history. It serves as the flagship model among Audi SUVs and crossovers as it further evolves the e-tron, which has been setting standards in the 100% electric luxury SUV class since its debut in the global market.”

The Ingolstadt-headquartered brand reports that around 150,000 units of the e-tron have been sold since its introduction in 2018, and the firm’s “systematic electric roadmap” has thus far resulted in eight electric models — set to grow to “more than 20” by 2026.

Its aggressive BEV strategy will mean that by that year, “Audi will only be releasing fully electric models on the global market.” Said Audi AG Chairman Markus Duesmann in a release, “We’ve set a fixed date for our withdrawal from combustion engines and clearly decided that Audi will be a fully electric brand within 11 years.”

The Audi Q8 e-tron certainly appears to be the poster child — and bridge — to that future. Positioned as suitable for everyday use, it is heretofore the best representation of Audi’s electrified prowess. Improved efficiency, range, battery capacity, and charging performance are underscored by a look that fits right into the portfolio. Coming in SUV and Sportback guises, the Q8 earns its place in the Q lineup. It certainly doesn’t look like an EV — whatever that means these days. Improved motors, progressive steering, and chassis control have also been enhanced to imbue this BEV with “the dynamic driving characteristics that are typical of Audi.”

The only thing different about it is the guilt-free electric powertrain. The Audi Q8 e-tron 55 delivers 408hp and 664Nm — and can travel as far as 582km on a full charge. The Q8 e-tron 50 submits 335hp and 664, with a range of up to 491km. As for the Sportback, the power and torque outputs are the same, but range is significantly higher (up to 600km) on account of a better aerodynamic shape. With two electric motors powering the front and rear axles to recreate the quattro capability, the top speed is 200kph.

Said Audi Philippines Managing Director Christopher Chan to “Velocity” on the sidelines of the local launch event for the Q8 e-tron at the Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, “We’re doing this test-drive event now because we want to dispel a lot of the things that people are worried about with electric vehicles.”

The makeshift course — set up at the 30th East B Open Parking — consisted of two sets of uneven steel beams designed to highlight the quattro prowess of the vehicle. Despite at times having only three wheels making contact with terra firma, the Q8 took it like a champ. Having experienced the exercise on board “regular” ICE-powered Qs, I can say with much confidence that e-tron fares in a similar fashion — with an aplomb worthy of its quattro badge.

Mr. Chan said that motorists needn’t worry about range. Perish, too, the notion that the Q8 is “a little too dainty” or that “it can’t go off-road and be shaken around.” The course certainly showed off the SUV’s tough-as-nails demeanor.

The obvious centerpiece in terms of visuals and actual message was the 500-mm wading pool, where the Q8s suffered (or rather, enjoyed) repeated immersion. “This knee-deep wading pool, albeit a little cleaner than what we might find on the streets, is there to show that this car is ready for everyday use,” said Mr. Chan with a smile. Sans an intake that might choke on the water or a tailpipe that might sip it, the Q8 simply shook the liquid off.

By the way, the Q8 e-tron gets air suspension and controlled damping — allowing the vehicle to adapt to where it’s driven on. The ride height can be upped by as much as 76mm. Meanwhile, the air suspension has received some tweaks to “optimize lateral dynamics, improving control while remaining comfortable.”

This Q is, well, on cue and on point, that’s for sure.