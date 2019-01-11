Tribute concert set in honor of new National Artist Ryan Cayabyab

SOME OF the best singers in the Philippines will pay tribute to newly minted National Artist for Music Raymundo “Ryan” Cayabyab on Jan. 18 at the Globe Auditorium of the Maybank Performing Arts Theater in Bonifacio Global City (BGC).

The concert titled, Ryan Ryan Musikwentuhan — a play on Mr. Cayabyab’s late night music show Ryan Ryan Musikahan which ran from 1988 to 1995 on ABS-CBN — will feature performances by Pilita Corrales, Regine Velasquez, Celeste Legaspi, Mitch Valdes, The CompanY with Beth Martin, the Ryan Cayabyab Singers, Ben & Ben, and Martin Nievera, among others.

“After our historical collab with [music festival] Pinoy Playlist (which was one of the highlights of my 2018), join us as we honor our new National Artist: Maestro Ryan Cayabyab with a special intimate musical gathering at the BGC Arts Center,” Moy Ortiz, a member of the a cappella group CompanY, said in a Facebook post on Jan. 7.

Mr. Cayabyab, Mr. Ortiz, and Noel Ferrer curated the week-long music festival held at the BGC Arts Center last October which celebrated Filipino music. The same collaborators are working together for the tribute concert next week.

October was also when it was announced that Mr. Cayabyab, along with six other artists — cartoonist Larry Alcala, filmmaker Eric “Kidlat Tahimik” de Guia, writer Ramon Muzones, playwright Amelia Lapena Bonifacio, and architect Francisco Manosa — had been named National Artists in their respective fields.

Mr. Cayabyab, fondly called Maestro or Mr. C, is a composer and conductor who is considered a pioneer of contemporary Filipino music. He was a 2004 recipient of the Gawad CCP (Cultural Center of the Philippines) Para sa Sining.

Some of his best-known works include “Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika” (1978) which was sung by Hajji Alejandro and which won the first Metro Manila Popular Music Festival, “Da Coconut Nut” (1991) which was sung by Smokey Mountain and is now a favorite song of choirs around the world, and “Limang Dipang Tao” (2003) which was sung by Barbie’s Cradle and Lea Salonga.

One of Mr. Cayabyab’s latest works is Bahaghari, a 15-track album featuring folk songs sung in their native dialect by Ms. Salonga. The folk songs include “Sarung Banggi” sung in Bicolano and “Ili Ili Tulog Anay” sung in Bisaya.

Ryan Ryan Musikwentuhan will be held on Jan. 18, 8 p.m., at the Globe Auditorium, Maybank Performing Arts Center in BGC, Taguig. Tickets are available via TicketWorld (www.ticketworld.com.ph) and range in price from P700 to P3,000. — Zsarlene B. Chua