TOSHIBA Water Solutions Private Ltd. (TWS) has secured a contract for the establishment of a sewage treatment plant in Rizal, the India-based company said on Thursday.

In a statement, TWS said that its consortium with Philippine construction firm Frey-Fil Corp. concluded a contract with Manila Water Co., Inc. for the construction of the Hinulugang Taktak Sewage Treatment Plant in Rizal province.

According to TWS, the treatment plant is expected to be finished by 2023 and will have a sewage treatment capacity of 16 million liters per day (MLD).

“TWS will be responsible for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of process and electro-mechanical equipment as well as one-year operation & maintenance of the plant,” it said.

The company said the project will comply with wastewater regulations introduced by the Philippines in 2016, which include requirements for biological nutrient removal such as the removal of nitrogen and phosphorus from wastewater.

“This project includes the construction of an advanced treatment plant compliant with these regulations in order to contribute to the improvement of the water environment in Metro Manila led by Manila Water. The process technology of the new plant is ‘Moving Bed Bio-film Reactor (MBBR),’ which has an advantage in space efficiency,” TWS said.

“This contract award is a testimony to Toshiba’s commitment to develop India as an export base for supplying products and services from India to the world,” it added.

TWS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corp., has business interests in the provision of turnkey services in water and wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal.

Manila Water provides water and wastewater services in the eastern part of Metro Manila, which includes Marikina, Pasig, Taguig, Makati, San Juan, Mandaluyong, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and Rizal province. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave