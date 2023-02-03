THE PHILIPPINES will launch next week an offer of peso-denominated retail bonds due 2028, seeking to raise P30 billion ($556.79 million) initially at a rate-setting auction on Feb. 7, the Bureau of the Treasury said.

The offer includes a swap option for holders of some bonds maturing this year, it said in a notice on its website.

The public offer period runs from Feb. 7 until Feb. 17.

The government last offered peso retail bonds in September, raising P420.45 billion pesos, the first such issue under the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

The 5.5-year bonds will be available to retail investors at a minimum amount of 5,000 pesos. – Reuters