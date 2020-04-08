Tips on using and storing your home disinfectants

White vinegar and baking soda are proven effective for ordinary cleaning, but they cannot kill the coronavirus.

In cleaning and disinfecting the house, one can use common household products such as alcohol disinfectant, sodium hypochlorite (bleach solution), and calcium hypochlorite (chlorine tablets or powder).

These are toxic chemicals, so family members should know how to use and store them properly. Here are some tips to do these from the Department of Health:

1. Always wear gloves when handling chemical disinfectants because it can cause burns. Make sure to wash hands properly after touching chemicals.

2. Read the instructions and warnings on the product label. Make sure the chemical does not get into the eyes, mouth and on skin.

3. Store bleach or chlorine disinfectant solutions in a well-ventilated area. These chemicals can release harmful chlorine gas.









4. Don’t drink the disinfectant. It is poisonous.

5. Buy only 70-percent solution isopropyl or ethyl alcohol approved by the Food and Drug Administration to ensure product safety and quality.

6. Always put a label on prepared disinfectant solutions. Do not use containers that people may mistake as water or drinking bottles.

7. Keep the disinfectant solutions away from children’s reach.

8. Pure bleach solutions are only used for cleaning the toilet. Do not use this to disinfect eating utensils and kitchenware.

9. Do not mix different kinds of chemical disinfectants as this can trigger chemical reactions and release harmful gases, such as chlorine gas (bleach + vinegar), chloramine (bleach + ammonia), and chloroform (bleach + rubbing alcohol).

10. If a chemical disinfectant is accidentally swallowed, consult a doctor or call the nearest Poison Control Center.

















