THE PHILIPPINES is set for generally stable weather this week, with no tropical cyclone expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility, according to the state weather bureau on Sunday.

In a 5 a.m. report, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said three weather systems will drive conditions nationwide: a shear line affecting eastern Luzon, the northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan, affecting the rest of Luzon; and easterlies influencing much of the country.

Luzon will see the most unsettled conditions early in the week. The shear line is forecasted to trigger periods of rain over Aurora and Quezon provinces, with cloudy skies and light showers likely across Metro Manila and much of Calabarzon.

Northern and Central Luzon will otherwise experience mostly fair weather, punctuated by isolated light rains.

In the Visayas, skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with localized rain showers and thunderstorms developing intermittently, particularly in Eastern Visayas and nearby areas.

Across Mindanao, easterlies will bring more frequent rainfall to the Caraga and Davao regions, while the rest of the island will experience localized thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

PAGASA warned of rough to very rough seas in Northern Luzon as the northeast monsoon strengthens.

A gale warning remains in effect over Batanes, the Babuyan Islands, and the northern coasts of Ilocos Norte and Cagayan, where small sea vessels are advised to remain in port.

Looking ahead to midweek, the shear line may shift northward, raising the risk of heavier rainfall over parts of Cagayan and Isabela from Wednesday to Thursday.

Despite this, large parts of the country are expected to maintain generally fair weather, with rainfall largely confined to brief, localized thunderstorms. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana