VISA has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Department of Tourism (DoT) to advance digital payments in the tourism sector.

“By enabling seamless and secure digital payments for travelers, empowering small businesses to thrive, and advancing digital and financial inclusion, we aim to create a stronger, more resilient tourism sector,” Visa Country Manager Jeffrey V. Navarro said in a statement on Thursday.

The partnership aims to make digital payments more seamless and secure for travelers and help businesses grow.

Under the agreement, the two parties will use data to strengthen tourism planning, expand digital payment acceptance, and build digital skills within tourism communities.

Visa has worked with tourism authorities in Mexico and Japan, where it widened digital payment acceptance for small merchants and helped with market analysis. — Aaron Michael C. Sy