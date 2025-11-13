THE United States on Thursday said that its military will provide foreign disaster relief assistance to communities affected by the recent Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-wong (Uwan), according to the US Embassy in Manila.

“The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitated a rapid and effective response to these natural disasters, demonstrating the US commitment as friends, allies, and partners during times of need,” the US Military said in a statement. “We will support the lead of our Philippine counterparts as we carry out this relief mission together as a fully aligned team,” US Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Robert Brodie said.

“Support to our friends, allies, and partners, and their people in a time of need, is non-negotiable. Together, we are overcoming distance, weather, and logistical challenges to save lives,” he added.

The US said that it would coordinate its relief efforts with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and other agencies.

The Philippines faced consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi and Fung-wong which brought heavy rains and strong winds, causing numerous deaths, widespread flooding, and damage to property. — Adrian H. Halili