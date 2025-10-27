THE PHILIPPINES is looking at widely adopting unmanned systems and drones more broadly in its armed forces, a senior Defense department official said on Monday, as tensions with China continue to persist in the South China Sea.

Defense Assistant Secretary August V. Gaite said drones are key to strengthening Manila’s ability to counter threats to its sovereignty, calling them “valuable tools” with wide military applications including surveillance, logistics and maritime awareness.

“Drone technologies enhance our ability to sense, see, design and act with greater precision and speed,” the Defense department’s top official on technology research said in a keynote address at a Philippine Navy summit.

Remotely piloted drones have become a backbone in modern warfare due to their long-range reach and lower cost compared with other advanced weaponry, like missiles and fighter jets, and they have since seen heavy combat use since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“The rapid evolution of drone systems, whether in the air, on land, at sea, or beneath the waves, has fundamentally changed the way nations prepare for and respond to threats,” Mr. Gaite said.

He said the Philippines requires its armed forces to project presence across multiple domains to uphold its sovereignty, with drones offering a way to help close critical security gaps.

Philippine troops trained with unmanned weapon systems, including the US anti-ship Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS) and sea drones, during a month-long joint exercise with US forces that began in April.

Unmanned systems are among the “most promising areas” for the domestic defense industry to thrive, Mr. Gaite said, noting that local engineers are already developing prototypes for military use.

“The responsible development and integration of unmanned systems is no longer an option; it is essential,” he said. “The challenge now is to scale these innovations to bridge the gap between the prototype and production in concept and capability.”

Also on Monday, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) activated a command to bolster coordination with allied nations, including joint exercises and defense engagements.

Military chief General Romeo S. Brawner, Jr. said the strategic command is a “major step” in strengthening the armed forces’ defense posture and “joint force capability.”

“This is not merely the activation of a new command; it is the birth of a strategic vision,” he said in a separate statement.

The AFP said the strategic command would “serve as a strategic hub where intelligence, operations and civil-military functions converge to enable faster decisions and enhanced interoperability.”

“It will oversee and synchronize joint exercises and engagements with allies and partners,” it added.

Competing claims between the Philippines and China in the South China Sea have led to frequent confrontations involving repeated use of water cannons and sideswiping maneuvers by Chinese vessels against Philippine ships.

The waterway has become a regional flashpoint as Beijing asserts sovereignty over almost the entire waterway, defying a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague that voided its sweeping claims.

Security cooperation with allies have been boosted under President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., who has taken a firmer stance against Beijing’s sweeping maritime claims compared with his predecessor.

The Philippines has increasingly leaned on multinational cooperation to shore up its maritime capabilities and boost interoperability with its allies in the waters fraught with tension. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio