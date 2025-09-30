THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said that it has seized P29.76 billion worth of illegal drugs in the first six months of 2025, surpassing total drug seizures last year.

In a Senate budget hearing, PDEA Director General Izagani R. Nerez said that the agency exceeded the P8.28 billion worth of illegal substances confiscated during the full year of 2024.

Mr. Nerez reported that that agency had seized 4.24 tons of crystal methamphetamine (shabu) during the first semester.

It had also confiscated a total of 803 kilograms of marijuana, 6.58 kilos of cocaine, and 22,161 pieces of ecstasy during the six-month period.

Senator Ronald “Bato” M. dela Rosa also approved the proposed P4.53-billion budget of PDEA along with the P598-million budget of the Dangerous Drugs Board for plenary consideration. — Adrian H. Halili